Grantsvillle OKs agreement to repair Donner Reed Museum

The crumbling walls of the Donner Reed Museum will receive some much needed attention and repair.

The Grantsville City Council approved an agreement with Abstract Masonry Restoration to complete $95,000 worth of repairs to the deteriorating adobe walls at the museum during its meeting Wednesday night.

The city secured $158,000 in grant money and city funds for repairs to the building, including a $100,000 grant through the state Legislature earlier this year.

Work is expected to focus on the north wall and the southeast corner of the building, according to the proposal from Abstract Masonry. If the budget permits, additional work on the other walls will begin.

The north side of the museum building bulges outward and is marred by deep cracks. Inside the museum, the wall is pulling away from the window frame.

Work will include removing the exterior stucco on the building to assess the condition of the adobe brick underneath, the proposal said. The badly deteriorated adobe brick would be removed and the remaining brick would be removed and reset.

Cinderblock will be used to replace the removed adobe brick and the exterior of rehabilitated portions will be covered with a lime-based stucco, according to the proposal. Abstract Masonry will provide the city with weekly accounting of labor, material and other expenses.

The city council reviewed the Donner Reed Museum during a work meeting on May 4, in which they met with John Lambert of Abstract Masonry and Utah Division of State History architect Donald Hartley.

During the May 4 meeting, it was discussed that the Twenty Wells Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, which operates the museum, would handle interior repairs, including restoring window framing removed to inspect damage, sealing cracks and painting the walls. The museum’s artifacts are currently being housed in shipping containers on the property.

The Donner Reed Museum building was last restored in 1950 by J. Reuben Clark, Jr. and previously served as City Hall, a schoolhouse and an automobile repair shop.