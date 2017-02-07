Gravel pit owners, residents clash over Bates Canyon Road

Tooele County has hired a well-connected lobbyist to help secure funding for the Midvalley Highway.

About a year ago, the county entered into an agreement with Greg Curtis, former speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, for lobbying and consulting services relating specifically to the Midvalley Highway.

The agreement calls for the county to pay Curtis $60,000 for his services, which includes work during the current legislative session, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

“As a lobbyist, Greg Curtis is a subject matter expert,” Milne said. “He has been involved in several transportation issues, including helping Bluffdale get funding for Porter Rockwell Boulevard. His knowledge and experience with the legislative process have already been very valuable.”

Curtis represented Sandy in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2008. From 2005 to 2008 he was the speaker of the House. Curtis also worked as the West Jordan City Attorney.

Among Curtis’ lobbying clients have been the cities of Bluffdale, Draper, Layton, Park City, Sandy and South Salt Lake cities, according to reports filed with the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

Hiring lobbyists to supplement efforts of local legislators and county commissioners is not an uncommon practice.

According to reports filed with the Lieutenant Governor’s office, at least 12 of the state’s 29 counties have hired professional lobbyists.

The 2017 Legislature is discussing bonding for transportation projects, according to Milne.

If the Legislature approves bonding, the county’s legislative team has said the Midvalley Highway is at the top of the priority list for the Utah Department of Transportation, according to Milne.

“I haven’t seen a written list of projects from UDOT,” he said. “But our legislators have assured us that Tooele County is at the top of UDOT’s list.”

The hiring of Curtis is part of an all out effort to get the Midvalley Highway funded after 20-years of talk, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner.

“We are doing everything possible as a commission to get the Midvalley Highway built,” Bitner said.

Along with Curtis’ efforts, the entire county commission is spending time at the current legislative session, according to Milne.

Milne, Bitner, and Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman are spending at least one day a week at the capitol working on transportation and other issues related to Tooele County, Milne said.

The Midvalley Highway is proposed to traverse the west side of Tooele Valley from Interstate 80 near milepost 94, crossing state Routes 138 and 112 and eventually joining state Route 36 south of Tooele City limits.

Proponents of the highway claim the route will provide an alternative route to I-80 for Tooele Valley. The Midvalley Highway will be a freight route, freeing up room and creating passenger safety on SR-36, according to Tooele County’s Transportation Plan.

Midvalley Highway proponents also assert that the new highway will provide a more direct route from I-80 to industrial depots on the southwest side of Tooele City. The improved transportation route will increase opportunities for economic expansion and job creation in the industrial depots, according to highway proponents.

Tooele County joined with UDOT and the Federal Highway Administration in 2007 to start an environmental impact study for the proposed route for the Midvalley Highway. The $4 million study was completed four years later.

In August 2015, the county contracted with the West Jordan-based firm, Project Engineering Consultants, for $266,650 to perform work related to property acquisition, including survey work, for the highway’s first phase.

Tooele County announced two months ago the purchase of 222 acres at a cost of $1.8 million for the right-of-way for phase one of the Midvalley Highway. The county used corridor preservation funds to make the purchase.

Corridor preservation funds are collected from vehicle registration fees. They can only be used for new transportation projects approved by the Tooele County Council of Governments, a body that includes the county commissioners and representatives of the incorporated cities in the county.

Phase one leaves I-80 near milepost 94 and connects with SR-138 near Sheep Lane.

Project Engineering Consultants estimated it would cost $105 million to build a four-lane highway from I-80 near mile marker 94 to SR-138 at Sheep Lane. An interim build of a two-lane highway, along with the I-80 interchange, would be $65 million, according to PEC.

Not included in the cost estimate is a proposed extension of Village Boulevard north from Stansbury Park to connect with Midvalley Highway.