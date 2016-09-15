Gravel pit permit is still valid

And owner of gravel pit at South Rim says he will pursue new permit for 160 acres ♦

“It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

While the Tooele County attorney has determined that the owner of a controversial gravel pit south of South Rim has a valid claim to extract gravel from 16 of his 160 acres, property owners are mulling over their next step to stop the pit.

In the mean time, the property owner said he plans to pursue the right to use the full 160 acres for gravel extraction.

A 1996 conditional use permit for the gravel pit is still valid, wrote Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead in a letter dated Tuesday to South Rim residents Josh Maher and Gary Walker.

Maher and Walker filed an appeal last week challenging the validity of the gravel pit’s conditional use permit.

“Outside counsel has advised us that the CUP would not have expired without a revocation hearing haven taken place. Since a revocation hearing has not been undertaken the CUP is still in effect,” Broadhead said.

Conditional use permits run with the property, regardless of ownership, according to state law and county code. Each successive owner of the property is allowed to continue the conditional use, as long as the owner complies with county code and the conditions of use included in the original permit, according to Broadhead.

In a letter dated Oct. 21, 2014 and addressed to South Rim LC, then-owners of the pit, Tooele County Planner Blaine Gehring acknowledged the conditional use permit for gravel extraction issued in 1996 and requested South Rim LC comply with county code and submit a five-year plan for operation.

A five-year plan was submitted and approved by Gehring on Feb. 19, 2015. The plan refers to 15-acres currently used for gravel operations with a future plan, when needed, to expand to 160 acres.

Jay Harwood, the gravel pit’s owner, said he relied on that letter from Gehring and the approved operation plan when he bought the property.

But while the CUP is still valid, it only applies to the original 10 acres for which it was issued, according to Broadhead.

“The CUP does not extend to the parcel as created when the 10 acres were merged with surrounding land thereby becoming 160-plus acres,” Broadhead said.

Furthermore, the additional six acres, beyond the original 10 acres, which the pit has extended to is a non-conforming use.

The property owner may continue to extract gravel vertically from areas on the six acres already part of the gravel pit, but they can’t extend extraction horizontally on the six acres, according to Broadhead.

While the CUP is valid, the list of recommended conditions developed by county planning staff in 1996 for the CUP are not applicable because the conditions were not included in the motion to approve the CUP, according to minutes from a Oct. 16, 1996, meeting where the CUP application was approved, Broadhead said.

Although the CUP has no specific conditions attached it, the landowner must comply with other applicable county ordinances, according to Broadhead.

Along with his letter to Maher and Walker, Broadhead returned the variance/appeal application and fee they filed with the Tooele County Appeal Authority.

“I do not think it is proper for the County to accept the appeal fee and then deny it because it was filed with the wrong legal body to determine this issue,” Broadhead said.

The “most clear option” to challenge the county attorney and recorder’s decision on the gravel permit is to request that the permit be revoked, according to Broadhead.

“Such a request would be placed on the agenda of the Tooele County Planning Commission,” Broadhead said.

As press time today, the Tooele County recorder’s office had not received a request for revocation of the CUP for the gravel pit near South Rim.

Harwood said he is ready to pursue a new conditional use permit that will allow him to extract gravel from his entire 160-acre parcel.

“I paid a good price for that property because it is a source of gravel,” Harwood said. “I worked for two years to acquire that property.”

Part of that property acquisition included a letter from the county confirming gravel extraction was permitted and the county’s approval of a five-year plan for gravel operations could extend to the entire 160 acres, according to Harwood.

Harwood said he is willing to follow the process that will require first a rezone of the property, followed by an application for a conditional use permit.

However, Harwood said he is reserving the right to take legal action to preserve his property rights.

“I would like to work this out without involving courts,” he said. “I think we can work out something that will work for everybody.”

Harwood said he doesn’t see a huge 160-acre, around- the-clock, noisy and dusty operation in the future.

“Any future expansion will be a business decision driven by demand for product,” he said.

Given a chance to sit down and talk with South Rim residents, Harwood said he could alleviate many of the residents’ concerns.

“Gravel pits aren’t necessarily a bad neighbor,” he said.