Griffen Maxwell Bate graduated from Basic Military Training at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, Texas on April 7, 2022. Bate, a 2020 graduate of Tooele High School, is now in Biloxi, Mississippi for technical training in communications at Kessler Air Force Base. Bate is the son of John Bate, and Amy Bate, of Stansbury Park, and the grandson of Richard and Mary Bate, Mike and Val Fait, and Laurie and David Argyle.