Grocery stores restocking as fast as products are delivered

Grocery store managers and officials in Tooele County said they are “committed” to restocking shelves during the spread of COVID-19.

Lately, stores in the county, along with the rest of the state, have struggled to replenish their stock after buyers empty shelves.

The Utah Food Industry Association, a trade association for the retail food industry, is advising people that the supply chain remains strong.

“We urge customers to be calm and to adhere to the commonsense guidance provided by state and local health officials,” said Dave Davis, president of the Utah Food Industry Association. “If a shopper does not need an item in the next two weeks, leave it for someone who does. Hoarding and stockpiling creates unnecessary fear and may create a situation where someone who truly needs a product may not be able to find it in a store.

“This has the potential to place in jeopardy the most vulnerable among us — the elderly and those with existing health issues,” he said.

“We are confident that if consumers will not panic and exercise some patience, there will be an adequate amount of food and medicine available to take care of all consumers’ needs.”

According to Darin Pierce, vice president of Associated Foods, Macey’s Food and Drug Store is doing everything in its power to keep shelves full.

“Trucks are going out to stores every single day,” he said. “The supply chain is flowing. They are sending most needed items to stores. This includes formula, milk, cheese, baking items, and butter. We are first level priority on these things.”

Pierce wants Tooele County citizens to know that although trucks are slower getting to the store, the supply is “flowing.”

“Our source of supply is stable and the Tooele store gets a supply almost every night,” he said. “The product is flowing into our stores. Right now, things are slower than usual getting into our stores but they are flowing and product is flowing into our warehouse regularly and they are shipping it to stores as fast as they can.”

The Macey’s store in Tooele has new hours. This ensures that the store can be properly stocked and sanitized during the night, according to Pierce.

“This also allows our employees to have a break,” he said.

New store hours for Macey’s are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday until further notice.

According to Roger Palmer, manager of Lucky grocery store in Tooele, the store has had challenges getting product in.

“We have had issues with toilet paper, paper towels, and water but people have been great about it. They understand,” he said. “Our supply lines are trying to get the product here as soon as they can.”

Palmer said that Lucky has always been closed during the night and normal hours of operation will remain. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, he said.

Stansbury and Grantsville Soelberg’s Market stores have also changed hours. They are now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They also have a senior’s only shopping hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Friday for shoppers 60 and older.