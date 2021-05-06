Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Dirt flies in Granstsville as the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce helps turn over dirt for Twenty Wells Elementary School.
  • Tooele County School Board members and school district staff kick off construction foir Twenty Wells Elementary School with a ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday evening.
  • Tooele County residents turn out to watch the ground breaking cereomony on Tuesday night for Twenty Wells Elementary, the third elemenatry school in Grantsville.

May 6, 2021
Ground breaking for Twenty Wells School

New elementary school in Grantsville part of bond deal 

The ground was broken in Grantsville Tuesday night for the home of the green and black tigers.

Tooele County School District officials, contractors and architects, along with other community members took turns at turning over a spade full of dirt at the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen streets in Grantsville. 

That’s where the school district will build Twenty Wells Elementary School.

Twenty Wells is one of three schools to be built from the 2020 school bond approved by taxpayers last November. The school is expected to be complete by August 2022. 

The Tooele  County School Board selected Bud Mahas Construction of Salt Lake City as the contractor for the school. Their bid was $17.9 million. 

The project budget is for $20 million, but that figure includes furniture, fixtures, equipment, utility fees, and architectural fees, which are not included in the bid for construction, according to Michael Garcia, TCSD construction coordinator.

Twenty Wells is a historical name for the area near where the elementary school is being built, according to school board member Bob Gowans.

According to a history of Twenty Wells, the name is associated with an area on the south end of present day Grantsville. Overland parties in the 1800’s found relief at the location.

The place got its name from a series of holes in the ground that were filled by water from underground springs, according to overland emigrant and early historian Jessy Quinn Thornton.

Reportedly, there were 20 of these holes. They were around six to nine inches in diameter and they were up to 70 feet deep. They refilled themselves with fresh cold water, but did not overflow.

Also included in the bond was $100 million for a new high school in the Overlake area by the Home Depot store to be known as Deseret Peak High School and $50 million for a new junior high school on Bates Canyon road south of Stansbury High School named Stansbury Junior High School.

The elementary school design did not take long because the plans follow the same plan used for most of the recent new elementary schools in the district, according to district officials.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie

