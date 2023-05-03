Ground broken for junior high school

Building will be water-wise, have efficient HVAC, and 21st century learning style ♦

Around 250 people turned out on what looked like a stormy Monday evening on April 24 for the groundbreaking ceremony for Stansbury Junior High School held by the Tooele County School District on Bates Canyon Road east of Rabbit Lane at 6 p.m.

The ceremony got underway a little early to miss the storm that was rolling in, but it turned out great and finished just in time, according to Brett Valdez, Tooele County School District communications director.

The new junior high school will cover 167,360-square-feet, including a running track. The bid for construction was $58.2 million.

Stansbury Junior High School is the last of three schools to be built with $170 million of bonds approved by voters in 2020.

The bond included $20 million for Twenty Wells Elementary School in Grantsville that opened in 2022, $100 million for Deseret Peak High School now under construction, and $50 million for Stansbury Junior High School.

However, with an unprecedented increase in construction costs, the bid for Deseret Peak High School came in at $156.2 million, a 56% increase over the estimated $100 million.

The district expects to have $15.6 million left from the bond to cover expenses for the junior high school. The school board has been discussing options for the remaining costs but they have not selected an option or combination of options. Possible options discussed have included using the district’s fund balance in the capital projects fund, using some one-time funds available to the district from the funds budgeted for MyTech High, using board approved bonds, or asking voters to approve another general obligation bond.

The building’s design takes inspiration from the area’s unique geography and geology. Its angles, motifs, and textures evoke the natural geological layers of the nearby mountains, while its colors and patterns draw inspiration from the beauty of our valley, including the Great Salt Lake and its surroundings, according to the architects with MHTN, a Utah-based architecture and design firm.

Stansbury Junior High will be the school district’s first two-story junior high school. The building’s exterior color scheme complements that of nearby Stansbury High School, which continues with the school’s mascot of the Colts and colors.

The design incorporates a “21st Century Learning” model that fosters collaborative learning and to prepare students for the future. This new design combines the best elements of schools throughout the state to create a unique educational environment for Tooele County School District, according to school district officials.

“The design incorporates water-wise landscaping and HVAC systems that are more efficient than those used in our previous buildings,” said Valdez.

Stansbury Junior High School is expected to open in the fall of 2025.