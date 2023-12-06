Local fire officials, firefighters, construction crews, county and emergency management staff, and members of the South Rim community gathered on a snowy morning on Saturday, Dec. 2 to turn over dirt at the location of the new South Rim Fire Station.

“This is a very exciting groundbreaking and ceremony for what will be known as the Tooele County Fire Station at South Rim,” Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County’s Emergency Management director said. “It’s been 20 plus years since Tooele County has been involved in creating fire stations and equipping fire stations, and with the needs we have out here, it’s really important to us to look forward to a great investment and a station we feel is going to be quite an asset to the community for many years to come.”

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new $1.5 million station took place at 10 a.m. at 2555 Silver Avenue.

The need for a new station was determined by a fire feasibility study completed on fire services in Tooele County around two years ago.

The consultant company who completed the study analyzed all fire and emergency calls coming from southern Tooele County. The company determined if a fire station was built in the South Rim area, response times would be increased.

“The [consultant] company told us this is the place we need to put a station, because we need to have a fire station close to where the houses are,” Andy Welch, Tooele County’s manager said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “This was the ideal location.”

The study findings were published in Aug. 2022, and bids were put out on the station in April 2023. The new station was included in Tooele County’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. It is estimated it will cost $1.5 million to build. Money to build the station will come from Tooele County Emergency Services departmental account.

The station will be built by Brix construction, based out of Lehi. If all goes well, the station will be complete in July or August of 2024, according to Whitehouse.

“We are very proud to be working with Tooele County and the Tooele County Fire Department on this project,” Tom Lamont, general manager of Brix Construction said during the groundbreaking. “We are confident that this new fire house will be a great blessing to the community.”

Firefighters from the Stockton Fire Department will help run the station, along with those from the Tooele County Fire Department.

The Tooele County Fire Department consists of the Tooele County fire warden and fire marshal, and firefighters from Terra, Ibapah, and Wendover.