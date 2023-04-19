Groundwater flooding in Erda, Stansbury raises concerns

Since the beginning of the year, many Tooele County residents and officials have been concerned about flooding from snow melt.

Officials are now addressing potential groundwater issues in Erda and Stansbury, but they said groundwater probably won’t be a major issue this year.

“Groundwater” is defined as water that exists underground in saturated zones beneath the land. The upper surface of the saturated zone is called the “water table.” It is caused by precipitation.

“If you only have a little bit of precipitation, it only goes into the ground a little bit,” Brett Palmer, manager of the Stansbury Park Improvement District said. “The more moisture you have, the higher probability that the water sinks into the ground.”

Groundwater does not form in underground rivers. It fills pores and gaps in underground materials like sand, gravel, and other rock, like water fills a sponge.

If groundwater flows naturally out of rock material, the rock materials are called “aquifers.”

The water travels quicker through gravel, like through the soil in Tooele City, than it does through clay soil, like the soil in Erda and Stansbury, so it often gets stuck in areas with clay.

High groundwater means the water is close to the surface and low groundwater means it is flowing further down.

“This year, because we’ve had more precipitation, the groundwater will rise closer to the surface,” Palmer explained.

Groundwater moves very slowly, usually at the rate of seven-60 centimeters or three to 25 inches per day in an aquifer.

Because Erda and Stansbury are lower than Tooele, much of the groundwater flows there, very slowly, on its way to the Great Salt Lake where much of the groundwater ultimately ends up. This can cause potential flooding.

“It takes a long time for the water to move through the dirt, clay, and rock,” Palmer said. “Oftentimes there is a one-to-15-year delay. By the time snow melts in Tooele, it may take one, 10, 15 years to travel down to Stansbury and Erda.”

Because the groundwater takes so long to travel, groundwater issues will probably not take place this year.

One potential groundwater issue is basement flooding.

Just in case this does become an issue this year, residents with sump pumps should make sure they work correctly. Residents without sump pumps should prepare to mitigate flooding in basements.

“The water will come in,” Palmer said. “When it does come in, it’s just a matter of trying to get rid of the water with a pump, vacuum, or shop-vac, or something that will allow them to get rid of the water.”

It is prohibited to discharge groundwater into the sewer system. Residents who need to use a sump pump should pump water outside into the gutter or on their grass.

“The water will overload the sewer system,” Palmer said. “That will cause us to treat water that we shouldn’t be treating.”

Sandbags may also help if groundwater becomes an issue.

Residents in Erda and Stansbury should check the lowest part of their home daily to ensure they aren’t getting groundwater flooding into their basements. Those with additional questions can call the Stansbury Improvement District at 435-882-7922.

Other flooding concerns include spring runoff, which usually occurs in late April through June. Because flooding can happen within cities in canyons almost anywhere in the county, Tooele County officials have been preparing by cleaning debris out of the way of drainage channels and keeping employees on call.

The areas in Tooele City that may be affected by snowmelt runoff are those located along and adjacent to Middle and Settlement Canyon drainages, according to Jamie Grandpre, Tooele City public works director.

Tooele City’s main flood channel runs from the Settlement Canyon Dam overflow underneath state-Route 36, to 700 South. Usually flood waters are contained under the road, but if it does overflow, water may run down the street, according to Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Management director.

Currently, Settlement Canyon reservoir is only just over 32% full, so flooding from the reservoir is not currently an issue.

Grantsville’s main flood channel comes from Baker Canyon and travels down West Street. Another flood channel runs from the Stansbury Mountains down 36.

All flood channels in the county continue to meet on the Tooele Army Depot’s open space in a low area.