Guest Teacher of the Year enjoys making ‘connections’ with students

Wednesday morning with one-day left of school, Mrs. Feldman’s class at Copper Canyon Elementary School was learning about “kindness.”

The students were gathered in a small group sitting on a rug at the front of the classroom. Despite the warm spring day and the looming summer vacation, the students were listening intently as the teacher proceeded with the lesson.

The teacher pointed to a poster of a cover for a homemade book titled, “Change the World, One Kindness at a Time.”

“Complete this sentence, ‘It’s not OK to … instead … ,’” the teacher asked.

The teacher that held these students spellbound wasn’t Mrs. Feldman — it was Jessica Duersch, guest teacher.

Duersch is the Tooele County School District’s Guest Teacher of the Year.

Guest teachers were formerly called “substitute teacher,” according to Dawn Alys Capito, TCSD’s guest teacher coordinator.

Every school year teachers and school staff nominate candidates for the award.

Duersch’s selection was based on comments made by her nominators, an evaluation by teachers she has guest taught for, the number of times she is listed as a preferred guest teacher, and the amount of days she worked as a guest teacher, according to Capito.

Mrs. Feldman’s students knew exactly why their guest teacher was selected for the award.

When asked by Capito they responded with “she’s a perfect teacher,” “she’s nice,” “she’s awesome,” “she taught us to be kind to each other,” “she helped us with our problems,” “she always has her manners,” “she plays soccer,” and “she gives us a second chance.”

Duersch moved to Tooele in 2013 with her husband from Riverton, Utah. Originally from Idaho, she attended Utah State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in education.

Although experienced in teaching everything from kindergarten through college, Duersch decided to stay home with her family once she was settled in Tooele.

But the year she arrived in Tooele, Duersch went to enroll her son in kindergarten at Overlake Elementary School.

She met the principal and asked him about the possibility of substituting.

“Before I left that day, I had a six-week long term substitute assignment for my son’s kindergarten teacher who was taking maternity leave,” Duersch said.

This school year, Duersch said she has taught around 140 days in around 120 different classrooms.

“I love to be in the classroom,” she said. “I love getting to know the kids and helping them discover their talents.”

Duersch said guest teaching is the best fit for her and her family right now.

“It lets me be at home with my family, and in the classroom at the same time,” she said. “I actually see my kids more because sometimes I substitute for their teacher.”

Duersch said she enjoys helping kids make connections. She described how making connections helped a defiant student learn about circles.

“A student came into my classroom once and slammed his math book down and said, ‘I’ll never get this,’” Duersch said.

At the time they were studying circles in math. Knowing he was into skateboarding and snow boarding, Duersch started asking him questions like, “What’s a 180? How about a 360?”

Before long, the student calmed down and realized he could understand circles, Duersch said.

“It obvious that Mrs. Duersch loves kids,” said Capito. “That’s an essential quality for a good guest teacher.”

The school district needs more substitute teachers, according to Capito.

People interested in guest teaching can learn more by going to the school district’s website, www.tooeleschools.org, and selecting “Employment” from the menu bar. Then select “Substitute Employees,” and then “Guest Teachers Welcome.”