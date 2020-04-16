Haerings adjust to ‘new normal’ after bout with COVID-19

Couple donating plasma to help researchers ♦

In mid-February, John and Melanie Haering’s vacation turned disastrous when John was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, leading to the Tooele couple being separated with Melanie left aboard a cruise ship and John in a Japanese hospital.

A little more than a month after being reunited and returning to their Tooele home, the Haerings are both healthy, and they are adjusting to a “new normal.”

“I’ve been feeling great, trying to get outside a little bit and do some work around the house,” John said. “As far as any symptoms go, I don’t have any – no headache, no nausea, no fever – so I think we’re by it. Melanie feels well and I feel good, so that’s good news.

“It was a devastating experience, but we’re trying to make it an amazing experience at the same time.”

When John was diagnosed with COVID-19, he and Melanie were in the midst of a six-month trip that was supposed to take them to Singapore, Sydney, Tahiti and Kauai before returning to Tooele once the weather got warmer. They were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship when John fell ill with a fever that reached 104 degrees and a case of pneumonia. Melanie stayed aboard the ship while John was taken to a hospital in Japan, leaving Melanie to wonder where he was. Meanwhile, John lost 25 pounds during his hospital stay, and had to buy his own water, soap and shampoo while he was there.

It took the intervention of U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) for the U.S. Embassy to make contact with John and make arrangements for him to get home.

“Chris Stewart said, ‘Melanie, if I have to get (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo involved in this, we’ll make sure your husband gets the care he needs and that he’s taken care of,’” Melanie said. “(U.S. Rep.) Ben McAdams (D-Utah) was the first one to call and check on me, and Chris Stewart called that evening.”

Melanie flew back to the United States aboard a cargo plane, and was quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in California before being reunited with John in early March. The couple then spent the next 30 days in self-quarantine at their Tooele home, but not before they were greeted by their friends and family.

“We had yellow ribbons all over our yard,” Melanie said. “We had friends when we came home who were honking past us and welcoming us home. It was a really nice homecoming.”

While the physical part of the Haerings’ ordeal is over, there are still some psychological ups and downs. Melanie noted that she worries about her friends who are struggling financially from losing their jobs, and her daughter is still working as a flight attendant. Her son is a computer programmer and is able to work remotely.

“My sleeping still has not come back to normal,” Melanie said. “I’ve talked to a couple people that I’m friends with on the Diamond Princess, and I’ve said, ‘I don’t know if you feel this way, but it’s like there’s a fog over you.’ You’ve lost your freedom, you’ve lost your vacation and this time you’re supposed to have with your partner, and you come back to an entire world that is shut down.”

The Haerings are embracing the opportunity to give back in the wake of John’s COVID-19 diagnosis. After returning home, they received a letter asking them to donate plasma, as their “super antibodies” for COVID-19 could potentially help others in their battle for the virus, and ultimately could help to find a cure.

“It made us feel like we were helping out a little bit,” John said. “I know that when I was in the hospital, any little bit of hope was something that I needed. If somebody said, ‘hey, they’re doing some research in this area, the vaccine should be available in June or July,’ whatever information I could get was hope for me that hey, it’s going to be over.

“It makes you feel good that you could maybe be a very, very small part of finding a vaccine or cure or something that would help our society or our community.”

They are also helping out their friends and family who are at high risk for contracting the disease with their shopping needs, though they are taking every precaution necessary. Melanie said being able to serve others has helped her find peace after what she and John have been through, particularly given how much support they received from the community when they returned home.

“If I go shopping for my mom and dad, I go shop, I come back to my house and I have to shower and I have to put clean clothes on, and then I go deliver (the groceries) to them,” said Melanie, whose parents are 91 and 87 years old.

“We are grateful for our community, grateful for our friends, grateful for our family, grateful to be home and we’re grateful to be safe,” John added. “We have a lot of gratitude for all that’s happened to us, even though we were in a tough situation. We made it out, and we are grateful for all that’s happened to us.”

Despite what happened aboard that cruise ship in February, the Haerings are eager to return to traveling as soon as they can. John recently retired after 30 years working for Union Pacific, and he and Melanie are hoping to see as much of the world as they can.

“A year of our travel and seeing the world has gone away, so it kind of heightens my excitement to get back out and see some parts of the world,” John said. “I don’t think I’m going to go back to Southeast Asia or China too soon, but there’s other places we can see in the United States and other countries. We’re excited for the future, and it hasn’t deterred us. We want to travel and enjoy our lives.”