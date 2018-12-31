Hall loses hair, beard to raise funds for abused children

$1K raised for Tooele County Children’s Justice Center ♦

Brian Hall, owner of Autotech, lost his hair and beard over the holidays, but gained a sizable sum of money that he donated to the Tooele County Children’s Justice Center.

Hall put out a challenge on the Tooele County 411 Facebook page that for donations totaling $500 he would cut off his beard and for another $500 he would get a haircut.

“And they did it,” Hall said.

On Christmas Eve, Chris Herrera, owner of Stay Classic Barbershop on Tooele City’s Main Street, opened his shop just for the opportunity to cut off Hall’s iconic long beard and hair.

After getting his beard shaved off and a haircut, Hall presented the CJC with a check for $1,000.

“I usually get involved with the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce’s golf tournament and raffle off a couple of guns each year with the proceeds going to the CJC,” Hall said. “This year, I was taking care of a sick business partner and didn’t have time to do that. Not wanting the CJC to miss out on the funding, I came up with the hair idea.”

Hall said when he first opened up his auto repair shop, he received a lot of requests from good causes for donations.

“There were so many, I couldn’t help everyone,” he said. “The CJC became the charity that our business supports.”

Hall chose the CJC because it’s for kids and its mission fits with his involvement in Bikers Against Child Abuse.

Law enforcement investigators use the CJC as a safe and friendly environment to talk to children who have been abused and collect the evidence needed for prosecution without traumatizing victims.

The CJC also serves as a resource and referral center for families affected by abuse.

“As a non-profit agency, we rely heavily on donations like this so we can continue to help families in need,” said Roni Jones, a caseworker at CJC.

The CJC sponsored Operation Christmas, providing Christmas to 255 Tooele County youth, according to Jones.