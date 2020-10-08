Halloween Haunted Yard

Tooele City residents Eddie and Shellie Plute share their Halloween town front yard walk-thru from 7 – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 854 E. Oquirrh Avenue in Tooele City.

About 10 years ago, the Plute’s decided to go all out for Halloween and they adorned their yard with extravagant decorations. That turned out to be the start of an annual tradition.

They’ve had a haunted western town, a ghost pirate ship, and a carnival freak show. This year it’s a haunted Halloween town with a spirited boat.