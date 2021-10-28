Halloween? It’s time for Thanksgiving Dinner

Local man collecting supplies for Thanksgiving dinners ♦

James Hunter, a Tooele resident, has been providing families in need with free Thanksgiving meals for over four years. This year he hopes to provide for the holiday meal for a minimum of 100 families.

“We would like to call it paying it forward,” said Hunter, speaking about the dinners. “Holidays are for caring, sharing, compassion, kindness, generosity, and service to the community. We here at the Community Food Drive would like to continue this motto this holiday season.”

Each year, Hunter’s program has continued to grow.

“This is our fourth year doing this and we have grown from five families to almost 200 families last year,” he said. “Our goal this year is a minimum of 100 families.”

Last year, he was able to provide over 130 families in Tooele County with dinners and he didn’t turn away a single family.

“We want to try to help as many as we can,” Hunter said.

So far, Hunter and his volunteers have collected enough donations for around 25 families this year.

Members of the community began dropping off donations in September, but he is still looking for supplies.

Food items needed before Nov. 13 include; canned string beans, canned corn, cranberry sauce, olives, gravy packets, boxed stuffing, yams, mini marshmallows, and brown sugar.

When Thanksgiving gets closer, Hunter will need bagged potatoes, eggs, cool whip, pumpkin pies, canned biscuits, and turkeys.

Items can be dropped off at 331 Joshua Drive and 191 N. 630 East in Tooele, along with 58 N. Booth Street in Grantsville.

Hunter is also accepting cash donations and venmo donations, @James-Hunter-135.

The meals will be packed up and delivered to families in need on Nov. 20.

To learn more about the program or to find out how to nominate a family in need, please visit the “Community food drive with James Hunter” group on Facebook.