Hamilton, Unruh seeded No. 1 for 4A tennis tourney

Tooele County will be well-represented when the Class 4A state girls tennis tournament begins Friday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, with players from Tooele and Stansbury in good position to contend for state championships.

Nobody is better positioned than Tooele’s Taya Unruh and Kammy Hamilton, who won the Region 10 championship at first doubles and earned a No. 1 seed in their bracket. They will face Annie Owen and Alana Frieden of Crimson Cliffs, who finished sixth in Region 9, in the first round of the tournament. Should Unruh and Hamilton advance, they could face Region 11 champions Lucy Lyons and Myriam Anderson of Ridgeline in the second round, or they could meet a familiar foe in Stansbury’s Kate Rich and Daniela Cowan, who earned the No. 5 seed from Region 10.

At second doubles, Stansbury’s Natalie Ogden and Izzy Martin are the No. 2 seed from Region 10, and will face Region 11’s No. 4 seed — Logan’s Jennie Leo and Amie Liu. The winner of that match will face either Region 9 champions Callista Kohler and Anjolie Cummins of Desert Hills or Crimson Cliffs’ Ashtyn Cummins and London Wunderli, who finished sixth in Region 9.

Tooele’s Grace Bell and Hannah Sheppard are the No. 3 seed from Region 10, and will meet Region 9 No. 4 seed Sally Fraser and Becca Little of Dixie. The winner faces either Reagan Baxter and Gracie Beecher of Green Canyon, who won the Region 11 title, or Ogden’s Sadie Reid and Sydney D’Hulst, the No. 5 seed from Region 10.

Stansbury senior Hannah Anderson is Tooele County’s lone representative in the first singles bracket, earning the No. 3 seed from Region 10. She will face Crimson Cliffs’ Averee Beck, the No. 3 seed from Region 9, in her first match Friday. A win would put her against Region 11 champion Naya Tillitt of Ridgeline or Region 10 No. 5 seed Sadie Reall of Cedar Valley in the second round.

In second singles, Stansbury’s Liz Fidler finished third in Region 10, and will face Region 9 No. 4 seed Lily Bronson of Snow Canyon in the first round. If she wins, Fidler would face either Region 11 champion Madison Brenchley of Ridgeline or Region 10 No. 5 seed Olivia Small in the second round.

Stansbury’s Anna Jones is Region 10’s No. 3 seed in the third singles bracket, earning her a first-round matchup with Sky View’s Rachel Lattin, who finished third in Region 11. The winner will face either Region 9 champion Tia Turley of Desert Hills or Region 10 No. 5 seed Rylee Nielson of Tooele.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday with first- and second-round play. The semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the finals Saturday afternoon.