  • Students Colton Sundlofff and Preston Johnson demostrate dental techniques on the mannaquin in the classroom at the Community Learning Center during an open house on Wednesday evening.
  • Courtney Christensen tries her hand at counting pills with the help of pharmacy tech instructor Shannon Lee at the open house.
  • Scott Campbell tries on a arthritis simulator while his son Bryson looks on.
  • Alexa Birdsall tries her hand at driving a stick in the virtual realtity car built by tech students.
  • The Community Learning Center offers many different opportunities for students to learn skills for specific jobs they may be interested in.

November 7, 2019
Hands On Learning at the CLC

Tooele County School District held an open house at their Community Learning Center on Wednesday evening. Students and parents from all over the county visited classrooms, talked to teachers, and viewed  hands-on demonstrations. They learned about career pathways, concurrent enrollment, and future employment and educational opportunities. These programs are designed to prepare students for the workplace and connect them with employers.

Located at 211 S. Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City, the 96,000-square-foot CLC facility opened in fall 2010. The CLC was designed to make specialized facilities, equipment, and instructors for CTE classes available for all high school students in Tooele County.

The building that houses the CLC also houses Blue Peak High School — the district’s alternative high school, the district’s adult education program, the transition program for adult special education students, and Blue Peak Online — the district’s comprehensive K-12 online education program.

