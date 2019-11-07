Hands On Learning at the CLC

Tooele County School District held an open house at their Community Learning Center on Wednesday evening. Students and parents from all over the county visited classrooms, talked to teachers, and viewed hands-on demonstrations. They learned about career pathways, concurrent enrollment, and future employment and educational opportunities. These programs are designed to prepare students for the workplace and connect them with employers.

Located at 211 S. Tooele Boulevard in Tooele City, the 96,000-square-foot CLC facility opened in fall 2010. The CLC was designed to make specialized facilities, equipment, and instructors for CTE classes available for all high school students in Tooele County.

The building that houses the CLC also houses Blue Peak High School — the district’s alternative high school, the district’s adult education program, the transition program for adult special education students, and Blue Peak Online — the district’s comprehensive K-12 online education program.