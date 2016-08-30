Hang glider crashes in Middle Canyon

A hang glider accident in Middle Canyon Friday evening left the pilot with a back injury that required he be airlifted to a Salt Lake hospital.

First responders were dispatched to locate and extract the hang glider operator around 8 p.m. on Friday, said Tooele County Sheriff’s Lt. Travis Scharmann.

The Tooele County Search and Rescue team was not dispatched to find the victim in the crash.

When medical crews reached the scene, it was apparent the pilot suffered some sort of back injury, according to Scharmann. The victim’s back had an abnormal bulge but he was able to move his legs and feet.

Medical crews found the pilot near the former mine waste dump in Middle Canyon, Scharmann said. A medical helicopter arrived at the scene to transport the victim to a hospital in Salt Lake Valley.

The condition of the crash victim was not known at the time of transportation to the hospital, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.