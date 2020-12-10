Harbor Freight headed for Tooele

Planning commission approves subdivision change for new store ♦

The Tooele City Planning Commission voted on Wednesday night to pass a favorable recommendation on to the City Council a subdivision plat amendment for a Harbor Freight store to be built on the south end of the strip of buildings that includes Macey’s Food and Drug Store.

The request came from Jake Tate, representing Anderson Wahlen & Associates. Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planning and zoning administrator presented the request during the meeting,

The applicant wants to redivide property located at 972 North Main Street where Macey’s is located, including businesses and vacant property to the south into separate subdivisions.

Lot lines would be redrawn and new lot created.

The property is currently zoned general commercial. Properties to the north, south, east, and west are also zoned general commercial by the city.

Some properties to the east are zoned MR-25, multiple residential with 25 units allowed per acre.

The proposed subdivision plat will amend two existing subdivision plats, according to Aagard,

“Lot one of Tooele Towne Center number three subdivision and lot 501 of Tooele Towne Center number five subdivision will be amended and included in Tooele Towne Center number six subdivision plat,” he stated.

The two existing lots on the property will be renumbered as 601 and 603.

The new lot, 602, will be created with the plat amendment, according to Aagard,

Aagard said that the streets that allow access to Macey’s will remain the same.

There will be no streets or other access points added.

During the meeting, no public hearing was held, because it was not required.

At the end of the discussion, all of the members of the planning commission voted to approve the subdivision plat amendment.

The city council will vote on the subdivision plat amendment soon.