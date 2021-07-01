Harbor Freight Tooele store opens

Store brings jobs and tools to Tooele ♦

Harbor Freight Tools opened its new store in Tooele on Saturday at 8 a.m.

The Tooele store, located at 948 North Main Street, is the 16th Harbor Freight Tools store in Utah.

The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community, according to Harbor Freight.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Tooele and all of Tooele County,” said Randy Wilder, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”

The store stocks a full selection of tools and equipment in a variety of categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools — which come with a lifetime warranty — and more.

At 15,000-square-feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers.

Harbor Freight recently introduced the Harbor Freight Credit Card, which customers can apply for in-store. Once customers apply for a Harbor Freight Credit Card, if approved, they can earn 10% off their first purchase, and 5% back on their future purchases in Harbor Freight Money to spend on anything in the store. Or, they can choose 0% interest with equal monthly payments on purchases of $299 or more.

During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores implemented more frequent cleaning and followed the guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates.

Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on our website, www.harborfreight.com rather than in our stores.

Harbor Freight Tools was founded in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small sales business into a successful mail order company.

That first year, Smidt cut out the middlemen and sourced tools directly from the factories, realizing that if he could buy tools directly for less, he could pass the savings on to the customer.

Today, Harbor Freight has over 1,100 stores across the country with over 23,000 employees. The company is still family owned and serves more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars, and pursue their hobbies.