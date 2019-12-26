Hard-working Buffs show potential for success

First-year coach Evans likes what he sees ♦

When first-year coach Tom Evans took over the Tooele wrestling program this season, he knew that there would be a transition period as the Buffaloes adjusted to a new way of doing things.

However, that transition has been made easier by a hard-working group of wrestlers eager to do whatever it takes to bring Tooele back among the top programs in the state. That work ethic has Evans excited for this season and the years to come.

“I think that’s the one thing they all have in common, regardless of their experience level — they’re all really hard workers, which makes my job easy,” Evans said. “For a young team that’s got some injuries already that we’re working through, I’m optimistic about all of it, simply because they do work so hard and they keep a positive attitude no matter how hard we push them or how hard their opponents push them. They continue to get up off the mat and get back to work.”

The Tooele roster runs the gamut from experienced wrestlers like 106-pound sophomore Parker Hansen, 126-pounder Ethan Gavin and 152-pound captain Cannon Manning to those taking up the sport for the first time. There is also a completely new coaching staff in charge of the Buffs this year.

“I love their willingness to trust us in the process,” Evans said. “It’s new, obviously, because they’ve got new coaches, but they haven’t hesitated to put their trust in us as we’re trying to implement some new things for them.”

Hansen has been a standout for the Buffaloes through the first month of the season, winning the 106-pound championship at the AK-47 Duals at Stansbury High School earlier this month. He started the season with an undefeated run at the Davis Duals just before Thanksgiving that included three pins and a tech fall, and he went 5-2 at the Skyhawk Showdown and finished fourth.

All that, from a sophomore who still doesn’t even weigh 100 pounds.

“He’s still wrestling light, about 95 pounds,” Evans said. “That’s a big 10 pounds when you’re that small. Last year as a freshman, he was 20 pounds light and really getting thrown around. The fact that he’s a little closer to the guys that he’s wrestling with, from his perspective, he’s sure happy that he’s not as light as he was last year, and you can see it in his wrestling.

“He’s taking his vast experience for a young man on the mat and taking our strength and conditioning and is really, really starting to excel. I’ve seen major improvements from him just since our first match up at the Davis Duals right before Thanksgiving.”

Evans has also been impressed with Gavin, who was 10th at the Skyhawk Showdown, as well as Manning, who has provided much-needed leadership.

“Cannon Manning, our captain at 152, is another hard worker with a lot of wrestling experience,” Evans said. “He’s a good leader, someone the boys can look to and sets a good example in the mat room or wherever we’re working and off the mats, too.”

Others to watch include Braedy Timothy, who placed at 138 at the AK-47 Duals, along with Josh Prescott (160), Adelicio Mascarenas (170) and Alexander Kerwood (285).

The Buffaloes are currently battling a litany of injuries. Evans listed a dislocated elbow, a partially torn meniscus and a couple chipped teeth among the ailments that have befallen his team already this season, leaving Tooele short in some weight classes. However, just because they’re beat up, the Buffs aren’t selling themselves short when it comes to what they can accomplish come February.

“We’ve seen so much progress since we’ve started that I would say that they’re capable of great things,” Evans said. “These kids are working so hard, I wouldn’t think to minimize their chances of doing great things this year. We’ve got some kids that are capable that are giving some of the best kids in our region and the best kids at state a good run for their money.”