Harold Wells Cloward passed away after a complication from a short illness with family by his side June 6, 2022, at age 91.

Harold (Bud), was born June 23, 1930, to Oliver Bradley Cloward and Catherine Winona Litster in Ft. Duchesne, Utah. He was the fourth of seven children. He grew up primarily in the Uintah Basin area and spent most of his life living in Orem managing Bradshaw Auto Parts. He moved to Grantsville after retiring where he spent the past 17 years.

In September 1950, he received his mission call to the Hawaiian Islands where he served faithfully and, on his return, married Deloris Cook in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 10, 1952.

He served faithfully in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He especially loved working with the youth. He also enjoyed his calling as first counselor in the Orem 8th Ward.

He served in the U.S. Army actively for two years and then in the reserves. He was stationed in Hawaii where he was able to connect with members he knew from his mission.

Harold loved cars, gardening, remodeling, road trips, barbecues, and spending time with family and friends. Everyone who knew him loved him.

He is survived by his children Rosemarie Olsen (Regg), Tammy Taylor (Neil), Kirk Cloward (Shari), Jody Murphy (Kim); 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and his siblings Lois Jensen (Lowell), Ralph Cloward (Maxine), Dale Cloward (Glenna), Earl Cloward (Julie).

He was preceded in death by wife Deloris Cloward, sister Merle, brother Floyd, and grandson Douglas Taylor.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the LDS Chapel, 410 Shelley Lane Grantsville, at 12 p.m., with a viewing beforehand from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home, 435-884-3031.

Internment will be at the Grantsville City Cemetery with full military honors. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Jordan Valley West ICU and Cottage Glen Assisted living for their excellent care.

