The Harris Community Village and Resource Center with a mission to help those experiencing homelessness in Tooele City will open by the end of the year.

Located at 251 N. First Street on 10 acres, the project includes the old Harris Elementary School building and a new apartment building.

The school building has been turned into a resource center and includes offices, an intake room, and a client computer lab where individuals will be able to work on resumes, schoolwork, and applications in the front of the building.

“The computer lab will be for educational purposes only,” said Christy Johnson, Tooele Community Resource Center director, while giving Transcript staff writer Ceilly Sutton a tour of the facility.

To the right of the offices is a shower area for clients who aren’t staying at the facility and a men’s dormitory for those who won’t be staying at the facility permanently but need shelter. The dorm includes 18 regular beds and bunk beds. There are also bathrooms and showers for the men in the shelter area.

“Our shelter will be different from other shelters,” Johnson said. “Our clients will be able to be here during the day and night. Because there is such a lack of affordable housing, we don’t put a time limit on those staying in the shelter.”

Inside the building and to the left, there are family rooms for those who need shelter. There are seven family rooms including three small and four large rooms.

The women’s dorm is also located in the left side of the building. It includes 14 beds and bunk beds and a few bathrooms.

“We will have expectations,” Johnson said, speaking about those staying in shelter housing in the Community Resource Center. “They will have to help take care of the place and be good neighbors. They won’t be able to go around to the community and ask for money or food. This is all about making progress.”

The family and women’s area will be off limits for the men staying in the shelter.

During the winter on exceptionally cold nights, the Tooele County Health Department will be able to declare an emergency situation in order for the facility to be able to house additional individuals experiencing homelessness in an overflow area.

Other facility amenities include 24/7 childcare for up to 25 children, a laundry room with lockers, a volunteer area and break room, an industrial-sized kitchen providing meals for those staying in the shelter and housing, along with those in the community who need food; a medical clinic, and case management offices.

“Case management is the magic-sauce for clients in homeless services,” Johnson said. “If they are receiving resources like budget planning, finishing education, and pursuing trade school options, statistically, they have success.”

Case management offices may include Workforce Services, Veterans Affairs, and an office for a police officer overseeing homeless services.

The resource center will be open from around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but during the evening and night, those in need of assistance will be able to push a button on the outside of the front of the building and a staff member will let them in.

Improvements on the resource center in the old school were completed by Wadman Construction, based out of Ogden.

Outside the Harris Community Resource Center, there will be a playground and a “heart of the center” with benches and xeriscape landscaping located between the resource center and the apartments. There will also be 99 parking stalls.

Originally the Tooele Food Pantry, located at 38 S. Main Street, was going to be moved to the facility, but there wasn’t enough room, so the pantry will stay where it is for now, Johnson said.

Tooele Thrift, the second-hand store ran by the Tooele Resource Center will also stay where it is.

The apartment building is located to the left of the resource center and includes 66 units with 42 studios, six one-bedroom apartments, and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

Housing in the building will be available for individuals and families struggling with poverty, those who are unsheltered, and those in recovery who need extra assistance. The goal of the project is to provide a safe, stable place for individuals to live as they work toward independence. Housing will be available for as long as individuals need it.

“Our goal is to keep people housed once they move into the housing,” Johnson said. “They will have case management support to help them feel connected.”

The housing project was designed by AJC Architects, a planning and designing firm based out of Salt Lake City. Construction has been completed by Bonneville Builders, a general contracting company based out of Sandy.

The northern part of the property will not be developed at this time.

The whole project cost $33 million, $20 million over initial estimates.

“Construction costs went up right after we purchased the property,” Johnson said.

The project was funded by Intermountain Healthcare, Rocky Mountain CRC, Goldman Sachs Low Income Tax Credits, Utah Housing Corporation, Olene Walker Housing Trust Fund, and private/public investment.

Although the project is funded, staff will still need money to run the resource center, according to Johnson. Donations of toilet paper, paper towels, and laundry soap will be needed.

Staff members will also need volunteers’ help serving food and helping out in different areas of the center.

“This is a great way for people to get involved and help others,” Johnson said.

Those who would like to volunteer or donate can stop by the food bank or email Johnson at christyj@switchpointcrc.org.

The Harris Community Village and Resource Center will open before the end of the year. Staff members are just waiting on licensing and some furniture.

Those who would like to apply for housing need to be homeless or at chronic risk of becoming homeless. The guidelines for housing are determined by HUD, Johnson said.

Those who need an application for housing can stop by the current food pantry on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

The Tooele County Housing Authority will own both the apartment complex and the resource center.

The Community Resource Center operates under the parent organization “Swithchpoint,” a non-profit, private organization who currently operates the Tooele Food Pantry, Tooele Thrift, and an emergency shelter.

The idea for the project was first presented to the Tooele City Council in July 2020.

Harris Elementary was closed in 2018 and was originally put up for sale that same year for $2.6 million and purchased by Skull Valley Health Care who worked to rezone the property and later sold the project to the Tooele County Housing Authority.

At least 70 people in Tooele County are experiencing homelessness, according to Johnson.

“We have a need in our county and we are so happy we have a place for people to feel connected,” she said. “We find when people feel connected to the community, their outlook on life changes and they want to make improvements. If they don’t feel part of the community, they aren’t progressing.”