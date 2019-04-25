‘Harvey’ opens Thursday at Grantsville High School

Grantsville High Theatre will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy “Harvey” on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday.

“I chose this play because it’s a classic, and I loved the idea of putting an invisible 6-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey on stage,” said GHS drama teacher Jana Wilhite. “It’s a clever play and relevant even 70 years after its initial publication.”

“Harvey” is the story of a perfect gentlemen, Elwood P. Dowd, and his best friend, Harvey, an invisible rabbit, according to stageagent.com.

When Elwood begins introducing Harvey around town, his embarrassed sister, Veta Louise, and her daughter, Myrtle Mae, determine to commit Elwood to a sanitarium. A mistake is made, however, and Veta is committed rather than Elwood. Eventually, the mistake is realized, and a frantic search begins for Elwood and the invisible rabbit, which ends with Elwood appearing, voluntarily, at the sanitarium.

In the end, however, Veta realizes that she loves her brother and his invisible best friend just as they are, and doesn’t want either of them to change.

Wilhite explained in an email that GHS plays this year have been about becoming: growing up, dealing with life and loss, and deciding who you want to be.

In this play, society’s expectations loom large. Several of the characters conform to those expectations, and they feel unsatisfied and unhappy. Elwood, on the other hand, enjoys his life, even though people laugh at him or think he’s crazy, Wilhite explained.

We all have our own personalities and quirks, and I think students (and audience members) can learn to embrace those differences in themselves and in each other, Wilhite said in an email. Near the end of the play, Elwood says the line, “My mother used to say to me ‘In this world you must be oh, so smart or oh, so pleasant.’ For years I was smart. I recommend pleasant.”

I hope that participants in this play and audience members who come to enjoy it can choose to be a little kinder to each other, even when people seem different, the drama teacher wrote.

The play is double cast.

Lead character Elwood P. Dowd is played by Tristan Cholico and Alex Scott. The other lead character, Veta Louise Simmons, is played by Brooklyn Reilley and Maren Rodgers.

The play begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $7 adults, $6 students and $5 children.

Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry St.