Hatch, Stewart introduce legislation for 3-digit hotline for suicide prevention

Two weeks ago, State Sen. Daniel Thatcher stood in an airplane hangar on the historic Wendover Airfield. He spoke at the conclusion of Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s Walk to Wendover.

Thatcher told the group about his unsuccessful attempts to create a statewide 3-digit suicide hotline.

“I told Sen. [Orrin] Hatch about my problem [with the hotline,]” Thatcher said. “He told me, ‘you aren’t thinking big enough.’”

Last week, Sen. Hatch and Rep. Chris Stewart, along with two of their Democratic colleagues, introduced bi-partisan legislation to improve the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

“Every 14 hours, a Utahn commits suicide, resulting in an average of 557 deaths each year,” Sen. Hatch said. “The problem is so acute that Utah now has the 5th highest suicide rate in the nation. This trend is particularly pronounced among Utah’s youth. Utah’s teenagers desperately need our help.”

Titled, The National Suicide Prevention Hotline Improvement Act, the bill aims to designate a new national 3-digit dialing code, similar to 911, to be used for a mental health crisis and suicide prevention hotline.

The bill asks the Federal Communications Commission and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration to recommend the best national three-digit number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

It also asks to examine the overall effectiveness of the current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line, and to recommend ways to improve the current system.

The bill further asks the agencies to perform a cost and benefit analysis of using a three-digit dialing code for a hotline system.

Thatcher was successful in 2015 at passing legislation that created the SafeUT app for smart phones. SafeUT is a free app that can be downloaded to cell phones. It can be used 24/7 to contact a trained counselor from the University of Utah’s Neuropsychiatric Institute.

“But not everybody that thinks about suicide is a teenager with a smart phone,” Thatcher said.

While there is currently a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number — 1-800-273-TALK — it can be cumbersome to remember, according to Stewart.

The bill works to simplify the hotline phone number to make it more accessible to Americans in their time of need, Stewart said.

“Each year, almost 35,000 Americans tragically take their own life,” he said. “In addition, one person attempts to commit suicide every 38 seconds. This is devastating to families and communities. The resources we currently have in place for suicide prevention and other mental health crises are simply too difficult to find during a time of need. This bill works to streamline and provide easy access to potentially life saving resources.”