Tooele City’s Haunted Historic Park started on Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 30 at the Tooele Valley Museum and Historic Park at 35 N. Broadway Street in Tooele City.

Tooele City decided to add the event after canceling the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Halloween Family Carnival due COVID-19 and physical distancing safety requirements.

City officials say the new event allows the city to offer a fun and safe environment for the community.

The Haunted Historic Park walk is spread full of family-friendly spooky displays appropriate for children of all ages and adults too.

The displays were created by various local businesses and public entities.