  • A spooky beach scene (above) created by the Pratt Aquatic Center. Not so scared children (above right) walk past a Tooele City display of spooks performing at Fridays on Vine. A toddler braves a dinosaur (right). Halloween cut outs from Group 1 Real Estate Tooele (below) line the haunted pathway.
  • Tim Gillie/TTB photo Skeletons make a getaway with loads of money on the haunted train at Tooele City’s Historic Park and Museum.
October 29, 2020
Haunted Historic Park

Tooele City’s Haunted Historic Park started on Oct. 23 and runs through Oct. 30 at the Tooele Valley Museum and Historic Park at 35 N. Broadway Street in Tooele City.

Tooele City decided to add the event after canceling the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat and Halloween Family Carnival due COVID-19 and physical distancing safety requirements.

City officials say the new event allows the city to offer a fun and safe environment for the community.

The Haunted Historic Park walk is spread full of family-friendly spooky displays appropriate for children of all ages and adults too. 

The displays were created by various local businesses and public entities.

