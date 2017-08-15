Haven’t voted yet in today’s primary? You still have time

Voters in Tooele and Grantsville cities who haven’t voted yet in today’s municipal primary elections still have time.

But they better hurry.

There are six voting locations in Tooele City and one in Grantsville City. All seven locations opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. today.

For a complete listing of those locations with addresses, see Clerk’s Corner by Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette on page A7.

Also, voters in both cities who received a By-mail Ballot for the primary election, but did not mail it by Aug. 14, can deliver them to either the clerk/auditor’s office in the Tooele County Building, or to a polling location, by 8 p.m. today.

In Tooele City, voters will narrow down the field of candidates to two mayoral candidates and four council candidates to proceed to the November election. The mayoral candidates are Dave McCall, Steve Pruden and Debbie Winn. The council candidates are Melodi Gochis, Raja Ratnayake, Jeff Saunders, Rusty Thomas and Scott Wardle.

In Grantsville City, voters will also narrow down the field of candidates to two mayoral candidates and four council candidates to be in November’s election. The mayoral candidates are Mike Colson, Brent Marshall and Todd Stewart. The council candidates are Megan Baker, Shawn Bennett, Derek Dalton, Jason Smith, Scott Stice and Tom Tripp.

The council races in both cities are for two open seats.