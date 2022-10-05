Hay storage and processing plant being built in Tooele City

Haasen Tara Feed, a business that processes and stores hay, is building a location on Utah Avenue in Tooele City.

The new construction is located at 1188 West Utah Avenue on 54 acres in the light industrial zoning district.

The Tooele City Planning Commission voted to approve a conditional use permit request by the company to build on the property during their May 26 meeting after a public hearing,

The company wasn’t required to re-zone or change land use for their facility.

“This happens when private property owners decide to build something that is already allowed within the zoning use category,” said Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic coordinator.

Broken Arrow Construction, a company based out of Lake Point is working on the project.

There is no estimated end of construction date set yet.

“They anticipate putting up additional and numerous buildings,” Stewart said.

Haasen Tara Feed plans to hire only around 12 employees.

No actual hay will be grown on the property.

Haasen Tara is based out of Salt Lake City and has $5 million to $10 million of revenue annually.