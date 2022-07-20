Haynie pleads guilty

Guilty to murder, attempted murder, sentencing set for Dec. 7 ♦

Colin Jeffery Haynie, who killed his mother and three siblings on Jan. 17, 2020 in their Grantsville home plead guilty Tuesday morning to four counts of criminal homicide and aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all first-degree felonies.

According to state code, each count carries an “indeterminate prison term of not less than 25 years and that may be for life.” Sentencing date is set for Dec. 7 to determine if Haynie’s prison terms will be concurrent or run consecutive to one another.

The death penalty and life without parole are off the table as state code precludes these sentences because Haynie was under 18 at the time of the murders.

Haynie’s court appearance took place in the 3rd District Court at the Gordon R. Hall Courthouse on 100 East in Tooele with Judge Teresa Welch.

The plea comes just over two and a half years since Haynie shot and killed four members of his family on Jan. 17, 2020, beginning with his mother, Alejandra, and 12-year-old younger sister Maylan around 1 p.m. after his mother picked his sister up from school.

Around 3 p.m., Haynie shot and killed his 15-year-old sister, Alexis, after she arrived home from school and around 5:15 p.m., he shot and killed his 14-year-old brother Mathew after he arrived home.

At 6:15 p.m., the defendant attempted to kill his father, Colin, and shot him in the leg, but he was able to wrestle the gun away from his son.

After the incident, Tooele Dispatch received a call from a woman who indicated that the perpetrator and the perpetrator’s father were in her personal vehicle, heading to Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele. Just before the call, Haynie told the woman who called 911 that he had just killed his family, reporting that he had killed his mother first around 1 p.m. and he had killed his siblings one by one as they returned home.

After the call, Grantsville Police entered the home and found the bodies of Alejandra, Alexis, Mathew, and Maylan.

For the past two and a half years, Haynie has been held at a youth detention center in the Salt Lake Valley.

Because Haynie plead guilty, there will be no trial.