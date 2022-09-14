Hazardous waste collected

There are 13,816 less pounds of hazardous waste hiding in harges, storage sheds, under sinks and in other places throughout Tooele County and that doesn’t include the latex paint that was dropped off.

That’s how much hazardous waste was collected during Tooele County Health Department’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Sept 10. From 9 a.m. to noon.

The event was held at the Clean Harbors building in Tooele City.

The County Health Department teamed up with Tooele City and Clean Harbors for the event.

Clean Harbors was contracted by the County Health Department to collect and handle the waste. Green Box Recycling had a staff member on hand to accept automotive batteries too.

For more information about hazardous waste and where to dispose of it see tooelehealth.org/clean-house-household-hazardous-waste.