Editor’s note: “Matters of faith” is a column that provides local religious leaders a place to write about how their respective faiths provide hope, courage and strength in these modern times.

Following LDS General Conference, I thought I would summarize some quotes LDS Church leaders shared about Jesus Christ and his gospel.

To start things off, let’s go back six months and reflect upon the words shared by Elder Robert D. Hales during his final conference address.

Elder Hales, who passed away on Oct. 1, compared true believers to the good Samaritan, who “cross the road to minister to whomever is in need, even if they are not within the circle of our friends.

“We bless them that curse us. We do good to those who despitefully use us. Is any attribute more godly or Christlike?” he said.

Here are some other thoughtful nuggets of how we as Christians should live:

“ … We have no right to portray anybody, especially from our church circle, as a badly finished product! Rather, our words about our fellow beings should reflect our belief in Jesus Christ and His atonement, and that in Him and through Him we can always change for the better!” (Joni L. Koch)

“Charity, which is the pure love Christ, inspires people to provide service and also have the strength to forgive, regardless of the situation.” (Jose L. Alonso)

“The more we learn about, have faith in, and emulate Jesus Christ, the more we come to understand that He is the source of all healing, peace and eternal progress.”

“However, He will not enter without invitation. We must come unto Him and allow Him to work His miracles.”

“Whether they are personal struggles, family troubles or community crises, peace will come as we trust that God’s Only Begotten Son has power to soothe our aching souls.” (Jean B. Bingham)

“… Our sins and pride create a breach — or gap — between us and the font of all love, our Heavenly Father. Only the Savior’s Atonement can cleanse us of our sins and close that gap.

The Savior repaired the breach — or distance — between us and Heavenly Father.” (Neill F. Marriott)

“May we, as sisters, “be faithful in Christ; … may Christ lift [us] up, and may his sufferings and death, … and his mercy and long-suffering, and the hope of his glory and of eternal life, rest in our minds forever” (Joy D. Jones)

“You can rejoice that you are a child of God. You can find joy and happiness in the grace of God and in the love of Jesus Christ.” (Dieter F. Uchtdorf)

“First, we understand that in sacrificing His flesh and blood, Jesus Christ atoned for our sins and overcame death, both physical and spiritual. Clearly then, we partake of His flesh and drink His blood when we receive from Him the power and blessings of His Atonement. …

“… But figuratively eating His flesh and drinking His blood has a further meaning, and that is to internalize the qualities and character of Christ.” (D. Todd Christofferson)

“A spiritual eclipse can occur when we allow minor and troublesome obstructions to get so close they block out the magnitude, brightness, and warmth of the light of Jesus Christ and His gospel.” (Gary L. Stevenson)

“I testify that the Savior Jesus Christ worked out a perfect Atonement and gave us the gift of repentance — our path back to a perfect brightness of hope and a winning life.” (Stephen W. Owen)

Charlie Roberts is a former LDS bishop of the Tooele 6th Ward.