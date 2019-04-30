‘He offers us forgiveness… and immortality beyond the veil’

With the joys of the Easter season starting to fade in the rear view mirror, here are some quotes by church leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conference about our Savior and His eternal sacrifice:

“Seeing darkness where I expected to see light reminded me that one of the fundamental needs we have in order to grow is to stay connected to our source of light — Jesus Christ. He is the source of our power, the Light and Life of the World.” — Sharon Eubank

“…When we accept the Savior’s invitation to “come and see,” we need to abide in Him, immersing ourselves in the scriptures, rejoicing in them, learning His doctrine, and striving to live the way He lived. Only then will we come to know Him, Jesus Christ, and recognize His voice, knowing that as we come unto Him and believe in Him, we shall never hunger nor thirst.” — Ulisses Soares

“Jesus Christ teaches us how to live, and, through His Atonement and Resurrection, He offers us forgiveness from our sins and immortality beyond the veil. This is absolutely true.” — Neil L. Andersen

“As in all things, the Savior has shown us the way: we need to look to and serve Jesus Christ as He looked to and served His Father.” — Kim B. Clark

“The word for repentance in the Greek New Testament is metanoeo. The prefix meta means “change.” The suffix noeo is related to Greek words that mean ‘mind,’ ‘knowledge,’ ‘spirit,’ and ‘breath.’ Thus, when Jesus asks you and me to ‘repent,’ He is inviting us to change our mind, our knowledge, our spirit — even the way we breathe. He is asking us to change the way we love, think, serve, spend our time, treat our wives, teach our children, and even care for our bodies.” — President Russell M. Nelson

“Repentance is not an event; it is a process. It is the key to happiness and peace of mind. When coupled with faith, repentance opens our access to the power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.” — President Russell M. Nelson

“Jesus Christ calls us in His voice and His name. He seeks and gathers us. He teaches us how to minister in love… Those in His fold look to our Savior in gratitude for His atoning sacrifice. We covenant to follow Him, not passively, blindly, or ‘sheepishly,’ but instead desiring with all our hearts and minds to love God and our neighbor, bearing one another’s burdens and rejoicing in one another’s joys. As Christ freely dedicated His will to the will of the Father, so we reverently take upon us His name. We gladly seek to join His work of gathering and ministering to all of God’s children.” — Gerrit W. Gong

“Jesus Christ teaches the way back to our eternal home. He understands our Heavenly Father’s plan of eternal progression better than any of us. After all, He is the keystone of it all. He is our Redeemer, our Healer, and our Savior.” — President Russell M. Nelson

Charlie Roberts previously served as a bishop of the Tooele 6th Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.