Health clinics honored by state for blood pressure monitoring

The Utah Million Hearts Coalition recently recognized 11 clinics in Tooele County for their care in helping patients with blood pressure control.

“It was fantastic because last year we had five clinics recognized and it jumped to 11 this year,” said health educator Hillary Bryan with the Tooele County Health Department.

“In fact, 11 was the second-highest number of counties honored in the state behind Salt Lake County,” Bryan said. “That’s great considering how many clinics are eligible.”

Thirty-two clinics were honored from Salt Lake County, and there were 91 clinics honored statewide.

Clinics were invited to apply for the awards in April, and winners were announced on May 1.

Clinics honored received platinum, gold, silver or bronze recognition.

Fifteen clinics in the state earned platinum awards; 40 earned gold awards including four from Tooele County, with 26 silver winners and 10 bronze winners

For the second year in a row, University of Utah Stansbury Health Center earned gold recognition. It was the only Tooele County clinic to achieve that status last year.

Three additional Tooele County clinics earned gold status this year, including Valley Family Medicine, Bonneville Family Practice and Dr. Charles Holt.

Granger Medical Clinic earned a silver award.

Bronze winners included Grantsville Medical Clinic, Mountain View Health Care, Advanced Practice Medical Clinic, Mountain West Family Practice, NorthPointe Women’s Clinic and Stansbury Springs Health Center.

“More Utah providers are taking blood pressure measurement and control to the next level by using evidence-based strategies to help patients keep blood pressure down,” said Kelly Robinson, Million Hearts Coalition spokesperson. “It’s a strong sign we’re making progress in preventing heart attacks and strokes and prioritizing patient care.”

To be eligible for the award, clinics share verifiable high blood pressure data with the Utah Million Hearts Coalition and highlight successful strategies or best practices they adopted, such as the use of health information technology or team-based care.

Nearly one-in-three American adults have hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. Only half have it under control, Robinson said.

Each clinic achieved blood pressure control rates of adult patients by using a variety of approaches, including: making blood pressure measurement accuracy a priority, using evidence-based guidelines and protocols for high blood pressure diagnosis, and continually training staff on correct measurement protocols.

“We have great clinics out here in Tooele County,” Bryan said. “They are dedicated and work hard to provide the best care to their patients. The Million Hearts award is an excellent opportunity to be able to show the community that they are doing a great job.”