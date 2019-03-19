Health department accredited for emergency preparedness

County health department to focus on mental health, suicide prevention, substance abuse and healthy living during 2019 ♦

Tooele County Health Department is one of four health departments in the state recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials for its ability to plan for, respond to and recover from public health emergencies.

“It took a lot of work and many hours spent by staff to achieve accreditation,” said Scott McKenzie, deputy director of TCHD and emergency manager for the department. “We had to review five year’s worth of materials for the recognition. Our accreditation will be good for five years.”

The health department earned the designation in 2018 and joined Davis and Salt Lake county health departments as “Public Health Ready.” The Weber-Morgan Health Department received accreditation this year while Utah County and Tri-County health departments are working on their accreditations for 2020.

“Public Health Ready” benchmarks were created and agreed upon through a unique partnership between NACCHO and Centers for Disease Control, according to a TCHD press release.

“Tooele County is a leader in emergency preparedness — in public health, in public safety, and in many other areas,” said TCHD executive director Jeff Coombs.

To earn the designation, County Health Department staff spent a year documenting preparedness capabilities to see if the department met preparedness benchmarks.

The TCHD news release states that local health departments recognized by Project Public Health Ready undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their ability to meet a set of national standards for public health preparedness. Those standards align with federal government requirements and other national best practices. Departments are required to collaborate with their state, local and community partners to develop plans that account for all the constituents in their jurisdictions.

“The health department collaborates on planning, training and exercising for emergencies with the Tooele County Emergency Management Department and all local community partners in Tooele County,” McKenzie said.

Earning accreditation of emergency preparedness was a major success for TCHD during 2018, said Linda McBeth, chairman of the Tooele County Board of Health.

“When there is an emergency of any sort, the health department is ready to respond,” McBeth said in an email. “This was a huge effort by the staff.”

Other top successes for the department during 2018 included progress on transportation.

“We started on-demand city-to-city transportation from Stansbury, Tooele and Grantsville through a grant that the transportation department received,” McBeth said. “In 2018, there were 2,400 trips provided. In addition, transportation for those in wheelchairs was increased from one wheelchair accessible vehicle to four wheelchair accessible vehicles.”

McBeth mentioned that the department has also been accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board.

“What this shows to Tooele County citizens is the department is delivering services at a high level and is ready to respond to public health problems,” she said.

McBeth said the health department reached out to the community and listened to what citizens felt were significant issues regarding healthy living.

“Some major issues facing the community are mental health and suicide prevention, reducing substance abuse (particularly opioid addiction) and promoting healthy living,” she said.

McBeth said a Tooele County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) for 2018-22 has been created.

It provides the framework for mobilizing community action through partnerships to improve the health of all Tooele County residents, particularly for the most vulnerable citizens, she said

The plan can be found at tooelehealth.org.

McBeth said several organizations help create the plan including the health department, behavioral health, schools, government agencies, law enforcement and community volunteers.

The next scheduled Board of Health meeting is Tuesday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the health department building at 151 N. Main Street, Tooele.

Current Tooele County Board of Health members include McBeth (Tooele City appointee), Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall, Tooele County Commissioner Tom Tripp, Rush Valley Mayor Brian Johnson, Lynn Falkner (physician assistant), Devan Clevenger (Wendover appointee), Kyle Memmott (Tooele County Youth appointee), Anthony Howes (Tooele County Appointee) and Colleen Johnson (consultant-minorities).