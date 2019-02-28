Health department offers classes in caring for people with dementia

The Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services Division will present a free educational series of “Dementia Dialogues” beginning on March 7, according to Evelyn Van Zanten, social worker with the department.

Dr. Meg Skibitsky, an Erda resident and geriatric physician with Intermountain Healthcare, along with Van Zanten and Nancy Madsen, a master level gerontologist and social service worker, will will conduct the four-week series.

Van Zanten said 26 caregivers of loved ones with dementia attended this series in the fall of 2018.

She said caregivers said the classes helped them better understand the disease, gave them ideas on how to make their responsibilities easier and gave them resources for additional help in dealing with their patients.

Van Zanten said the course increased their compassion, provided them an understanding of the behaviors of those with dementia and provided several practical tips.

“About 90 percent of those who attended the course last fall were caregivers in the home,” Van Zanten said.

She said dementia occurs when brain cells start to die through a stroke or head injury or from aging. However, each case is unique.

“The dying brain cells cause a permanent and progressive decrease in mental and physical function over time,” Van Zanten said.

Five topics are covered in the four classes, including an overview of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, strategies for effective communications, understanding the impact of the environment, ways to promote independence in activities of daily living, addressing challenging behaviors and creative problem solving.

Classes will be held in room S180 at the Tooele County Health Department located at 151 N. Main in Tooele, every Thursday afternoon during the month of March from 4 – 6 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about dementia is invited to attend. Social work continuing education units (7.5 CEUs) are available at no cost for professionals. All participants are encouraged to register 48 hours in advance by calling 435-277-2440.