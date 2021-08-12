Health Department offers free workshop for dementia caregivers

Training offers caregiving tips and stress management suggestions ♦

To support local family caregivers for those with dementia, the Tooele County Health Department’s Aging Services is offering a workshop that will provide tips and strategies for caregivers.

The workshop is called “Dealing with Dementia.” It was developed by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving, an organization that aims to help dementia caregivers across the country.

The workshop will provide caregivers with tips and strategies to best care for their loved ones with dementia and also care for themselves.

“Most family caregivers assume the care of a loved one without access to needed training and education,” said Gayle Alston, Director at the Rosalynn Carter Institute. “Caregiving for a loved one is a rewarding and loving experience. However, due to the physical and emotional demands of caregiving and the struggles specific to dementia care, caregivers often suffer high levels of stress and depression. The goal for the Dealing with Dementia Workshop is for Alzheimer’s and dementia family caregivers to gain a better understanding of dementia, utilize strategies to effectively manage dementia behaviors, and develop habits of stress management and self-care.”

Caregivers who attend the four-hour workshop will receive a copy of the Dealing with Dementia Guide.

“The guide was created by and for family and professional caregivers,” said Evelyn Van Zanten, a social worker with Tooele County Aging Services. “It is based on years of experience with hundreds of caregivers.”

“The guide provides information about dementia, provides caregiving tips and gives suggestions for stress management, caring for oneself while caring for a loved one and how to deal with challenging behaviors,” Van Zanten continued. “Behavioral issues addressed are agitation and aggression, bathing and other personal hygiene, communicating with a person with dementia, care recipient’s depression and grief, dressing, eating, inappropriate sexual behaviors, incontinence and toileting difficulties, wandering or getting lost, change in personality and behaviors, and sleeping challenges.”

The training will take place on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Tooele County Health Department, located at 151 N Main Street in Tooele in suite 180. Lunch will be provided.

Those interested must pre-register for the workshop by Sept. 8 by calling Van Zanten at 435-277-2457 or emailing her at evelyn.vanzanten@tooelehealth.org.