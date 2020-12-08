Health Department officials release plans for vaccines

Death count in Tooele County holds at 9 while confirmed case count climbs ♦

There have been 3,369 cases of COVID-19 in Tooele County since the pandemic began in March, according to the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 101 hospitalizations and nine deaths in Tooele County because of the virus, according to health officials.

It is impossible to know how many individuals are currently receiving hospital care from the county because of the high number of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Amy Bate, with the Tooele County Health Department.

On Thursday, there were 2,560 confirmed cases of the virus in the county, according to a report by the Tooele County Health Department, with 94 hospitalizations, and nine deaths.

Since Thursday, there have been 809 new cases in the county.

On Thursday there were 62 cases of the virus in schools throughout the county.

In Utah, there have been 217,638 cases of the virus, according to the Utah Department of Health, along with 8,896 hospitalizations and 949 COVID-related deaths.

1,502,902 individuals in the state have been tested for the virus and 2,198,007 tests have been performed.

This means that some individuals living in the state have been tested more than once during the pandemic.

The state Health Department has released information on distribution plans for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to healthcare professionals working in the five major hospitals who see the highest number of COVID-19 patients during December, according to a report published on coronavirus.utah.gov.

In late December and January, healthcare workers who work in high-risk environments in the remaining hospitals throughout the state, including clinics, pharmacy, staff, long-term care facilities, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare personnel who are at high-risk for catching the virus.

In February or March of next year, long-term care facilities patients and staff will receive their vaccination, along with essential workers, according to the report.

In March through July, tribal reservation communities, Utahns aged 65 or older, employees such as teachers, childcare personnel, and personal care workers will receive their vaccines.

During this time, racial and ethnic groups that are at higher risk, Utahns with underlying medical conditions, and then all Utahns will receive the vaccine, according to the report.