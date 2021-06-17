Health Department opens senior centers for cooling

After a few days of 100 degree weather, the temperature has dropped to the 90s, but it’s still hot out there.

The Tooele County Health Department has extended the hours of their senior centers to provide a place for citizens over 60 to get out of the heat.

The Tooele and Grantsville Senior centers are now open until 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Fridays the senior centers will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for seniors that need a place to chill.

The Health Department recommends local libraries as cooling centers for people under 60.

More than 700 people a year die from extreme heat in the U.S. every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends the following for protection from heat related illnesses:

People at greatest risk for heat-related illness — the elderly, children under 2, and those with chronic illnesses — can take the following protective actions to prevent illness or death:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as you can. Contact your local health department or locate an air-conditioned shelter in your area. Air-conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in public facilities that are air-conditioned and using air conditioning in vehicles.

Do not rely on a fan as your main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Don’t use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter.

Young and healthy people can get sick from the heat if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather:

Limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest.

Wear and reapply sunscreen as indicated on the package.

Pace your activity. Start activities slow and pick up the pace gradually.

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more. Muscle cramping may be an early sign of heat-related illness.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Everyone should take these steps to prevent heat-related illnesses, injuries, and death during hot weather:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.

Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Pace yourself.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

Check the local news for health and safety updates.

Rocky Mountain power recommends keeping indoor temperatures low by limiting the use of appliances such as blow dryers, clothes dryers, dishwashers and ovens. They suggest grilling outdoors and air drying clothes as alternatives,

Closing blinds, or other window coverings and considering the use of blackout curtains or shutters can also reduce indoor temperatures, according to RMP.

If the night air cools down, windows can be opened to allow a cool breeze to flow through the house at night. Ceiling and portable fans can circulate air and create a cooling effect.

Rocky Mountain Power also suggests using a smart thermostat to set the air conditioner to run primarily when people are home.