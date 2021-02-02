Health department says keep wearing masks and follow other protocols

Masks are important, even after vaccination, says county health official ♦

The Tooele County Health Department reminds community members to remain cautious, even after receiving the vaccine.

With COVID-19 vaccines becoming available to a wider group of people, Amy Bate, public information officer at the Tooele County Health Department, reminds people that the vaccine is not 100% effective and can take up to six weeks after an individual receives the vaccine for them to develop adequate antibodies to fight off the virus.

“You may still be able to spread the virus after getting the vaccine,” Bate wrote. “The vaccine may prevent you from getting COVID-19 or if you get the virus, the vaccine may prevent you from getting seriously ill. But even with a mild illness, you may be able to spread the virus to others.”

Local health officials are also concerned about new genetic variant strains that have recently arisen, according to Bate.

“Continued public health measures will protect others that have not been vaccinated,” Bate said. “Using all of the tools available will help to stop the pandemic.”

Dr. John Contreras, Ph.D. and MSPH, deputy director and epidemiologist at the Tooele County Health Department, believes masks are still important, even though the vaccine is available.

“Although the vaccine may provide significant protection against infection from COVID-19, there still remains a small risk or chance that a person can become infected with the virus and spread it to others, particularly if that person is asymptomatic,” he said. “The CDC does recommend people continue to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when you leave your residence, especially if you are in a healthcare setting or for large groups.”

Double masking may be effective in reducing the spread of the virus, but more research needs to be done, he said.

“Currently, the CDC has not changed the recommendation from wearing a single mask of two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric or wearing N-95 masks,” Contreras said. “In the past week there have been some suggestions from public health officials/Dr. Faucci that doubling up on masks may provide better protection against COVID-19, particularly if you’re in a high-risk group, such as adults older than 65 or those with underlying health conditions. Currently, there are no validated, observational studies that TCHD is aware of that demonstrate a protective benefit to wearing multiple masks. However, with new variants of the COVID-19 virus emerging, and the new variants are more easily transmitted from person to person, it certainly can’t hurt as long as it doesn’t reduce the oxygen supply. Wearing two masks may also ensure a better seal around the nose and mouth.”

Health officials will continue to remind the public that face coverings do significantly slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, according to Contreras.

“Masks are the simplest measures and can have a great impact in reducing transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

Contreras also reminded community members to continue to protect themselves and others by staying at least six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often, and getting vaccinated.

The slowing or controlling of this pandemic depends on several factors that include continued education on COVID-19, prevention methods such as: wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hand or using hand sanitizer, limit touching face, and of course vaccinations to speedup and increase herd immunity.

“How all this works will dictate how soon the pandemic is under control,” Contreras said.

Individuals who may think they have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who tested positive can get tested at the Tooele Park and Ride parking lot located at 2400 North 400 East in Tooele City at no cost.

This testing location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers rapid antigen and saliva PCR tests.

Those who would like to be tested at this site can register online at TestUtah.com.

Tooele County has had 5,933 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a report by the Utah Department of Health.

The county has also had 175 hospitalizations due to the virus and 23 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

On Jan 28, the last time the Tooele County Health Department released their weekly COVID-19 situational report, the county had seen 5,180 positive cases of the virus, 169 hospitalizations, and 21 deaths.

This means that since Jan. 28, two individuals living in Tooele County have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

Health officials also reported that the seven-day average percent positive stood at 20.49% last week.

Utah State currently has seen 347,208 positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic last year, according to the report by the Utah Department of Health, with 13,515 hospitalizations, and 1,668 deaths.

2,028,163 individuals living in the state have been tested for the virus and 311,785 vaccines have been administered.