Health Department seeking help counting homeless in county

Annual point-in-time count to take place at end of January ♦

Tooele County’s Local Homeless Coordinating Council is looking for help counting homeless people.

Volunteers are needed to seek out and survey people who are sleeping outside, in cars, and in abandoned buildings during the early morning hours of Jan. 23, 24 and 25.

“We anticipate the need of upwards of 30 volunteers,” said Brad Gillies, Tooele County Health Department business manager, a member of LHCC.

Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the county participate in the annual count of homeless people to be eligible to receive state and federal funds to help with homeless assistance.

HUD requires that the count take place on the same days statewide.

Homeless people, according to HUD guidelines, include people sleeping in a sheltered facility and those sleeping in places not fit for human habitation, including out-of-doors, in vehicles, campers or trailers without utilities, and in abandoned buildings.

Most of the volunteers will be needed to conduct the survey and interview individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness. There are also areas where volunteers can assist even if they aren’t interested in or able to go out and do the count, according to Gillies.

The project will be explained in more detail and training will be provided in a meeting at the Tooele County Health Department at 151 N. Main Street, Tooele City in room 180 on Jan. 21 from 6-7 p.m.

Local volunteers will be sent in groups to areas where homeless people are likely to be found from 5 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 24 and 25 and from 6 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Snacks, hot drinks, and water will be provided for volunteers during the count at the Health Department, according to Gillies.

For additional information, contact Gillies at 435-277-2463 or bgillies@tooelehealth.org.