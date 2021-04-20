Health department to host vaccination clinics for high school students

Tooele County health officials will bring the COVID-19 vaccine to high schools on Wednesday.

High schoolers ages 16 through 18 in the county.

The vaccine will be available at Stansbury and Tooele high schools from 8 to 11 a.m., Dugway School from 9 to 11 a.m., Blue Peak and Grantsville high schools from noon to 3 p.m., and Wendover High School from 1 to 3 p.m. Parental permission will be required.

“Every Utahn, including those 16-18 year olds, who are able to be vaccinated should choose to get vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department. “If as many people as possible get vaccinated and we continue to follow health recommendations, we will win this fight against this virus. Getting people vaccinated is how we get back to normal.”

Pfizer is the only vaccine authorized for people 16 years of age or older and according to Bate it is safe.

“This is a great opportunity to get the vaccine,” said Bate. “If it is something their parents want them to do, and give them consent to do, this makes it convenient because we have worked to go out to the high schools to administer the Pfizer vaccine to students 16, 17, and 18 years old.” The vaccine is not required for students and students and their parents or guardians must consent, Bate said.

Students who receive the vaccine and participate in extracurricular activities will no longer have to be tested to participate.

Students need to pre-register for the vaccine at https://public.domo.com/cards/9r3K4.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Tooele County there have been 7,080 cases of COVID-19, according to a report released daily by the Utah Department of Health.

There have also been 217 hospitalizations and 41 deaths in the county.

On April 15, when the Tooele County Health Department last released their weekly situational report, there had been 6,440 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, 217 hospitalizations, and 41 deaths.

They also reported that 33,036 vaccinations had been given in the county.

In Utah there have been 392,957 positive cases of the virus,15,922 hospitalizations and 2,166 deaths, according to the report by the Utah Department of Health.

2,493,839 people living in the state have been tested for the virus and 1,191,770 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.