Health department wants to help seniors from life-altering falls

Education and exercise can prevent falls that injure elderly ♦

Preventing elderly citizens from falling is possible, according to a local health educator.

Falls in the aging community often come with a big impact to quality of life. However, according to Amy Bate, health promotion coordinator at the Tooele County Health Department, falling is not considered to be an unavoidable part of aging.

“A lot of people think that falls are just something they have to live with as a part of aging,” she said. “We want them to know that that’s not necessarily the case. There are lots of things people who are aging can do to prevent falls.”

And for good reason, according to Bate: Falls are the leading cause of injury related death and hospitalization for Utahns ages 65 and older.

Nearly one third of Utahn’s 65 and older have fallen at least once in the past year and every week, 200 Utahns aged 65 and older are severely injured from a fall, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Bate said after an aging adult has fallen, they may become fearful that they may fall again. This causes weakness.

“Part of the problem is when someone has a fall, they really become fearful of falling,” she said. “They begin to limit their activity and that’s one of the worst things you could do because when you start to limit your activity, your muscles begin to weaken and your balance is off.”

According to Bate, falls can be prevented and reduced a number of ways. She said it’s important to begin a regular exercise program, because exercising improves strength and balance.

She also said it’s important to have a healthcare professional review medication because oftentimes medications, or combinations of medications, can make older adults sleepy or dizzy and cause them to fall.

“The strength and balance exercises work,” Bate said. “Having poor vision can contribute to falls, the home environment can contribute to falls, medications can contribute to falls. Just a number of things.”

To help prevent seniors from falling, Bate has created a seven-week class that meets for two hours a week where older adults can learn exercises and fall prevention strategies.

“In my classes I really try to promote people staying independent, so I tell them, ‘if you want to stay in your own home and you don’t want to have to go into an independent living facility or a nursing home, this is why you should continue with these strength and balance exercises,’” Bate said.

Bate currently doesn’t have a class scheduled but will begin one if eight people contact her. Bate said she will hold the class anywhere individuals are interested in having it.

The class has no cost and offers a bonus to those who complete it.

“The class is free and for an incentive, we install grab bars in their homes when they complete the class,” Bate said. “This is a great motivator because it could be just the thing to prevent falls in their home.”

Citizens who would like to join the class can call Bate at the health department at 435-849-7131.

“I try to focus on them maintaining their independence and their freedom. That’s a motivator for a lot of people,” said Bate about her class.