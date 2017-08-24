Health dept. increasing effort to catch prediabetes

County joins campaign to help reverse area’s high diabetes rate ♦

Nearly 90 percent of people with prediabetes are not aware they have the condition, according to a local health department official.

“Prediabetes is a problem that is continuing to grow rapidly, especially in Tooele County,” said Hillary Bryan, health educator at the Tooele County Health Department. “It’s very important to visit your doctor regularly and see if you might be at risk for prediabetes.”

The health educator said a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that 84 million American adults (more than 1 in 3) have prediabetes, a condition in which blood glucose (sugar) levels are high, but not high enough yet to be classified as Type 2 diabetes.

Closer to home, that number carries even more significance.

“In Utah, Tooele County has the second highest rate of adults with diabetes,” Bryan said.

People with prediabetes have increased risks to their long-term health, including developing Type 2 diabetes, heart attack and stroke.

The Utah Department of Health recently received federal money to help alert residents about their risks for developing Type 2 diabetes and other health issues like high blood pressure.

Diabetes prevention programs are offered through Mountain West Medical Center, Birch Family Pharmacy, and Maceys with help from federal money.

“These are year-long programs designed for people who are prediabetic to learn ways to help prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes over the course of a year,” Bryan said

Eileen Deleeuw has worked extensively helping people learn how to combat diabetes. She said people can avoid years of frustration if they know they have prediabetes.

“We want to catch it long before it develops into Type 2 diabetes,” she said.

“People don’t know they have prediabetes because they don’t have the symptoms of Type 2 diabetes,” Deleeuw said. Three symptoms of Type 2 diabetes are constant fatigue, extreme thirst and frequent urination.

Bryan said the American Diabetes Association, American Medical Association and CDC, along with the Ad Council, are releasing new public service announcements to build on a successful campaign that helped hundreds of thousands of Americans learn their risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

The new, light-hearted PSAs offer viewers a “perfect way to spend a minute” where they can take the one-minute prediabetes risk test while also doing something everyone loves — watching adorable animal videos.

“Tooele County Health Department is proud to lend its support to the campaign, which raises the urgency of prediabetes and emphasizes the positive message that prediabetes can often be reversed through everyday lifestyle changes,” Bryan said.

The campaign encourages people to take a short online test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org to learn their risk and speak with their doctor to confirm their diagnosis. The website features lifestyle tips and connects visitors to the CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program.

If a person scores 5 points answering questions on the one-minute video, there is a good chance they have diabetes, according to the program.

All males get 1 point. If they have a history of family diabetes that’s 1 point, a person with high blood pressure gets 1 point, a person over age 60 scores 3 points, age over 50 gets 2 points, age over 40 gets 1 point, very overweight gets 3 points, moderate overweight scores 2 points, and somewhat overweight gets 1 point.

If a person’s score tallies 5 points, they are encouraged to see their doctor about prediabetes.

“I really need to compliment the doctors in Tooele,” Deleeuw said. “Now, more than ever, they are working hard to diagnose diabetes in their patients.”

About 95 percent of people with diabetes have Type 2 diabetes. Deleeuw has had Type 1 diabetes for 52 years. Type 1 patients are required to take insulin every day to survive. Currently, no one knows how to prevent Type 1 diabetes, according to the CDC.

Bryan said prediabetes can often be reversed through weight loss, diet changes and increased physical activity. Diagnosis is critical, as research shows that people are much more likely to make the necessary lifestyle changes once they are aware of their condition.

She said a rise in incidence of Type 2 diabetes presents a significant threat to Tooele County, potentially increasing healthcare costs and crowding doctors’ offices.

In an effort to reverse this trend, Tooele County Health Department is supporting the national effort and working to make an impact in the community by offering the year-long National Diabetes Prevention Program in Tooele at various locations.

Additional information on the campaign is available online at doihaveprediabetes.org. For information about the National Diabetes Prevention Program classes offered in Tooele, contact Bryan at hbryan@tooelehealth.org or call 435-277-2363.