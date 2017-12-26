Health dept. looks to adjust rules for septic tanks in Tooele Valley

The Tooele County Health Department plans to make a change to its rules concerning the installation of septic systems for small subdivisions of up to four lots in unincorporated areas of Tooele Valley.

Currently, the code allows for septic systems in small subdivisions, but each lot in the subdivision must be on a minimum of 5 acres.

Some property owners, however, would like to split their land into smaller parcels to allow their children or others to build on parcels of less than 5 acres, said Bryan Slade, County environmental health director.

“We kind of have a dilemma here because we’re trying to reduce the number of septic tanks so there is better water quality,” Slade said. “Septic systems lead to more nitrates in the groundwater.”

Back in May, a South Jordan company that specializes in water quality, conducted a septic system density study in unincorporated Tooele Valley. Hansen, Allen & Luce, Inc. recommended a minimum of 5-acre lots for each septic system. The company’s recommendation was based on solid science, Slade said.

New language in the code would allow the possibility for septic systems in minor subdivisions of no more than four lots that are not part of a multi-phase subdivision, and the lots are at least 1 acre in size.

Each individual lot would have a septic system.

To gain insight from the public about this possible change to the septic system regulations, the health department will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 11, 2018 from 6-7 p.m. in Room 180 at 151 N. Main in Tooele.

Written comments will be accepted from now through Jan. 12, 2018 until 5 p.m. through email to bslade@tooelehealth.org or by mail to Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main Street, Tooele, Utah 84074. People can also call Slade at 435- 277-2450 for more information.

“We don’t expect there will be much opposition to this added language because it will help some people,” Slade said.

Jeff Coombs, executive director of TCHD, said that the minor subdivisions will not have an overall impact to the groundwater like a larger subdivision would, according to minutes from a Nov. 28 board of health meeting.

He also noted that eventually, sewer lines will be installed, but there will always be scenarios where outlying homes would not be able to connect to a main sewer line.

It is anticipated that the Tooele County Board of Health will pass this new resolution for small subdivisions at its January meeting.

Slade said there is a push to get a sewer line completed from north Erda to the Stansbury Park lagoons.

“Excelsior Academy would like to hook into Stansbury Park’s sewer line,” Slade said.

He indicated that Stansbury Park was willing to take Erda sewage because its leaders also are concerned about an increase of nitrates in groundwater.

“Most of Stanbury’s water wells are outside Stansbury’s boundaries, so they are concerned with water quality for the future,” Slade said.

Nitrate is a pollutant that typically comes from fertilizer use, traditional septic tank soil-absorption systems, sewage and erosion of natural deposits. Drinking water that contains more than 10 milligrams of nitrate per liter of water can cause infants to become ill, such as with blue-baby syndrome, according to the EPA.

The environmental health director said some water wells in central Erda have tested between 3 to 5 milligrams per liter of water.

“A reading of 10 is unacceptable, so we’re concerned because 5 is halfway there,” Slade said.

Currently, the average level of nitrates in Tooele Valley is between 3 and 3.5 milligrams of nitrate per liter of water.

Eventually, Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus could be tied into the Stansbury’s sewer system, according to Tooele County commissioner Shawn Milne.

He said Stansbury Park Improvement District indicated to him they are willing and able and would be happy to partner with the County for handling the sewage from these two facilities.

He said such a plan could happen if Deseret Peak and the racetrack could be withdrawn from Grantsville City limits and jurisdiction.

Back in April, Grantsville City filed a lawsuit against Tooele County in 3rd District Court alleging breach of contract in an agreement to provide sewer and water to Deseret Peak and UMC (See related front-page story).

Grantsville City issued a news release back in April that it was pleased to have Deseret Peak as part of its city, and that it was committed to providing both water and sewer service to Deseret Peak and UMC.