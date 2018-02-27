Health dept. to host active transportation open house today

A final draft of the Tooele County Active Transportation Implementation Plan will be unveiled Tuesday night at an open house at Stansbury Park Clubhouse from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The draft will include Tooele County Active Transportation goals, vision network, design guidance and priority projects, according to Brad Gillies, business manager for the Tooele County Health Department.

“We hope the plan can be adopted in a final form next month,” Gillies said.

A first active transportation community open house was held at the clubhouse last September. Part of that presentation included a map of a 9-mile corridor of shared-use paths and safe crossings connecting the communities of Erda, Stansbury Park and Lake Point.

The Active Transportation Implementation Plan includes six goals:

• Integrate active transportation into new and improved major transportation facilities. The goal is to include proper sidewalks, pathways, bike lanes, crossing and other facilities in the planning, design and construction of major new and expanded roads and streets.

• Build active transportation trunk routes through Tooele Valley. This means planning, designing and building primary pathways connecting central Tooele Valley communities. These pathways should support all pedestrians, cyclists and other active travelers; include trailheads, unique branding, rest stops and other amenities; and plan for “branches” linking communities with developments.

• Connect Tooele Valley’s active travelers to key destinations. This means focusing investment on routes that link Tooele Valley residents, employees and visitors to destinations important to them.

• Ensure that new developments have connected active transportation infrastructure. The goal is to provide networks of paths and sidewalks that connect to major places and streets.

• Enable pedestrians and cyclists to thrive while remaining safe. The goal is to cultivate high rates of safe walking, cycling and other active transportation among Tooele Valley’s communities.

• Increase community visibility, awareness and support active transportation. The goal is to promote active transportation and create examples of quality infrastructure that people can see.

Details of the plan can be found at www.tooelecat.org.

The Stansbury Park Clubhouse is located at #1 Country Club.