Health education in schools may include contraceptive information

Community input sought as teen pregnancies, STD rates climb ♦

Tooele County School District is working on integrating information on contraceptives into junior and high school health education curriculum.

The Tooele County School Board reviewed a proposed PowerPoint presentation on contraceptives for use in junior and senior high schools during its Sept. 10 meeting. The school board voted to put the presentation on the board’s policies for review website to allow for public feedback before it votes on the presentation.

Legislation passed in the 2019 legislative session clarified that public school educators can teach about contraceptive methods and devices, as well as their effectiveness, limitations and risks — but may not advocate their use.

Updated state core Health Education standards include contraceptive education consistent with state law, and the state Board of Education has prepared a model PowerPoint presentation that meets the guidelines.

However, all materials used in sex education must first be approved by the district’s sex education curriculum committee and the school board.

The district’s sex education curriculum committee consists of one high school teacher, one junior high school teacher, a community nurse, and parents. The number of parents on the committee must exceed the number of school employees on the committee, according to Chantel Cowan, curriculum director.

Once the committee has approved the materials its recommendation goes to the school board for action.

“The state has adopted standards, but our school board still approves any curiculum and materials used for sex education in our school distrcit,” Cowan said.

The district’s sex education curriculum committee did modify the state presentation by removing some of the pages, according to Cowan.

The presentation reviews methods of contraceptives, their limitations, risks, and effectiveness, as allowed in state law.

“The advantage of starting with the state’s presentation is we know it meets the requirements of the law,” Cowan said.

While the state Board of Education has updated its core standards for health curriculum, the standards for sex education — which Cowan said is a small part of the health curriculum — still requires parents to opt-in to sex education.

Prior to teaching sex education, teachers are required to send home a state-mandated form that gives parents four options. They can grant permission for their child to participate fully in sex education, they can opt out to portions of the curriculum, they can choose to review the materials before selecting an option, or they can deny permission for their child to participate in sex education.

The inclusion of contraceptive education does not change the school district’s policy that sex education stress abstinence, Cowan said.

Data from the Utah Department of Health shows an increasing trend in adolescent pregnancies in Tooele County.

In 1998, at a rate of 68 pregnancies per 1,000 females ages 15-19, Tooele County had the highest teen pregnancy rate in the state. That rate dropped to 16.8 per 1,000 in 2016, but rose to 19 per 1,000 in 2017. It is not the highest in the state, but it is higher than the state average of 15.1 per 1,000 in 2017.

Tooele County, along with the rest of the state, had also seen a rise in the rate of sexually transmitted diseases.

Expressed as the rate of incidents per 100,000 people, the rate of chlamydia cases in Tooele County rose from 148.5 in 2008 to 283.1 in 2017. The rate of gonorrhea cases in Tooele County went up from 17.9 in 2008 to 63.7 in 2017.

The PowerPoint presentation on contraceptives approved by the school district’s sex education curriculum committee may be viewed at the school district’s website, tooeleschools.org. Click on the “Board of Education” tab on the menu bar and then select “Board Docs/Policy” from the drop down menu. “Sex education curriculum materials” will then appear as a choice in the “Policies” box.