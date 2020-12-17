Health official answers COVID-19 vaccine questions

New vaccine technology doesn’t use virus particles ♦

The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has reached Utah and is being provided to hospital workers in the state with the highest number of COVID-19 patients first.

LDS Hospital, University Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Utah Valley Hospital, and Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George have already received their vaccines.

On Monday, Amy Bate, public information officer for the Tooele County Health Department, said that workers at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele would receive their vaccines later in the week and workers at the Tooele County Health Department would receive theirs before the end of the year.

Healthcare workers that work in high-risk environments in remaining hospital facilities throughout the state, other healthcare personnel such as clinics, pharmacy staff, Tribal health, long-term care facilities, skilled nursing staff, and other healthcare workers at high-risk along with school staff, first responders and public health workers can expect to receive vaccination from late December through January, according to the state’s anticipated vaccination schedule.

In February and March, the state expects to roll out vaccination to long-term care facility staff that have not been vaccinated and essential workers, to be determined.

From March through July vaccinations will be available for Tribal reservation communities, Utahns 65 of age and older, employees at a risk level of 3 — childcare personal, personal care, airline workers, etc. — racial and ethnic groups with higher risk, food preparation workers, Utahns with underlying medical conditions, workers in risk levels 2 and 3, and all other Utahns, according to the state plan.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, approved for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, contains no live or dead viruses.

“The Pfizer vaccine requires two injections given 28 days apart,” said Bate. “COVID-19 vaccines use messenger RNA or mRNA to trigger an immune response. This means there is no live or dead virus in the vaccine.”

MRNA vaccines do not interact with our own DNA in any way. Instead our cells break down and get rid of the mRNA after it receives the instructions, according to the CDC.

The most common side effects found in vaccine trials, according to Bate, are pain, redness or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain and joint pain.

It is unknown how long the vaccine will work in a person’s body, but Bate said evidence suggests it may last four to six months, but health officials are hoping for a year.

The vaccine is recommended for people age 16 and older. It was tested in 43,000 adults, including older adults and communities of color, according to the Utah Department of Health.

“The interim data suggests that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19,” Bate said. “Remember that vaccines work with your immune system so your body will be ready to fight the virus if you are exposed. Whereas social distancing, masks, washing hands, etc., help reduce the risk of being exposed to COVID-19 and spreading it to others.”

The application for emergency authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine by another manufacturer, Moderna, is already on file with the FDA. The FDA is reviewing data from the Moderna clinical trials. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is expected to review the data and give its recommendation by late December.