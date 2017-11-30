Hearing continued for local man charged with sexual abuse

The roll call hearing for a Grantsville man man charged with sexual abuse was continued to January after a scheduled appearance in court on Tuesday.

Jaedon Thorpe Helm, 19, is charged with first-degree felony object rape and three counts of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

Grantsville City police were dispatched to a residence on Hale Street the morning of Oct. 6 and met with the female victim, who was “visibly upset and crying,” according to the probable cause statement. The victim told officers Helm attempted to touch her inappropriately and have sex with her, despite repeatedly telling him no.

The victim also said Helm held her down when she attempted to leave and officers observed visible red marks and bruises on her wrists, the statement said.

When officers made contact with Helm, he smelled of alcohol and admitted to attempting to have sex with the victim, but denied trying to force her, according to a probable cause statement. A portable breath test indicated Helm had a blood alcohol content of .14; he was arrested for intoxication and investigation into sexual assault.

Investigators interviewed the victim and she told police Helm gave her alcohol and held her down, the statement said. She also said Helm groped her breasts and privates while she fought with him and told him no.

The victim said she fought Helm off and ran from the house to call 911, according to the probable cause statement.

Helm, who made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Oct. 23, is scheduled to appear for a roll call hearing on Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.