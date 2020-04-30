Hearing on temple property to be held May 6

There’s a lot of people interested in the property on the northwest corner of state Route 36 and Erda Way.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns approximately 170 acres on that corner. The land has been primarily used for agriculture uses in the past, but in September 2019 the church announced their Tooele Valley Temple would be built on the northwest corner of SR-36 and Erda Way.

About six months later, in March 2020, the church announced plans for a 167 acre development at SR-36 and Erda Way that included a 70,000-square-foot temple, a 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse, parks, walking trails and 447 housing units on a variety of lot sizes.

Suburban Land Reserve, a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of the church, proposed a “walkable, sustainable, high-quality residential community” surrounding the temple grounds, according to Dale Bills, communications director for Suburban Land Reserve.

“Suburban Land Reserve is committed to developing a vibrant neighborhood where people at different life stages and varied income levels will enjoy living within walking distance of the temple,” he said. “The temple’s timeless architecture and manicured grounds will be a beautiful, enduring central feature of the community for all who will live there, regardless of religious affiliation.”

The Tooele County Planning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing on a request from Suburban Land Reserve to rezone a 167-acres on the northwest corner of SR-36 and Erda Way from RR-1, rural residential with a 1-acre minimum lot size, to the planned community zone during their May 6 meeting.

A link to the GoTo Webinar for the May 6 County Planning Commission may be found at tooeleco.org on the Community Development Department’s web page.

However, just last week, as reported by the Transcript Bulletin, Tooele City’s Planning Commission discussed amendments to the city’s annexation plan — including the property on the northwest corner of SR-36 and Erda Way where the Church wants to build its Temple subdivision.

The proposed subdivision and temple are part of “Area J,” that Tooele City is under consideration for addition to the City’s annexation plan.

Area J’s boundaries are described in the staff report on the annexation amendment as “the first four properties on either side of Cimmarron Way; properties abutting State Road 36 between Cimmarron Way and Erda Way; the existing school properties on Erda Way; properties along Erda Way between the school properties and State Road 36; existing agricultural properties between Erda Way and Church Road, Liddell Lane and State Road 36; and the existing church site and businesses at the northwest corner of the intersection of Erda Way and State Road 36.”

Area J’s current condition is described as, “made up of a combination of vacant land, agricultural land, existing residences, existing businesses, schools, and a church. Area J offers an opportunity for a variety of uses with areas for continued agricultural uses, varying scale residential, commercial uses, and other specialty uses integrating with existing uses.”

The property is also included in the boundaries for the proposed city of Erda. With their feasibility study completed and public hearings under their belt, Erda incorporation promoters are collecting signatures on a petition with hopes of having incorporation on the November ballot.

Inclusion in an annexation plan does not start the annexation process. It also does not confer on the property owner any right or assurance that the property will ever be annexed, according to the staff report on the annexation plan amendment.

The Tooele City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the annexation amendment during their May 27 meeting. Ultimately, amendments to the annexation plan must be approved by the City Council.