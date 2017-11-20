Heavy traffic expected on Utah roads for holiday

Thanksgiving travelers should plan to leave early Tuesday and Wednesday if they want to avoid the heaviest holiday traffic, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with a 25 percent increase in vehicles on the road compared to the 200,000 daily cars per day, a UDOT news release said. The busiest periods of traffic will be Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The busiest traffic is expected to be later on Tuesday as many travelers will be leaving early from work, said John Gleason, UDOT public information officer. On Wednesday, more travelers will have the day off, leading to earlier congestion on roadways, he said.

Gleason also said the heaviest congestion is expected on Interstates 80 and 15, as the major freeways in northern Utah. During the evening commute on I-15, travelers could see delays of up to 45 minutes.

“That’s where we tend to see our heaviest congestion,” Gleason said.

With more cars on the road, the possibility of minor accidents is higher, which could also cause long delays, Gleason said. A fender bender could really stall traffic and cause major delays, he said.

Following Thanksgiving, traffic is expected to be busier than normal on Sunday as well, Gleason said. Motorists should also expect heavy traffic and congestion near larger malls and shopping centers on Black Friday, according to the UDOT release.

Almost 51 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving this year nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. The total number of travelers is an increase of 3 percent over the previous year and the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

At the same time, motorists will be spending the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, according to AAA. The national average price for gas this November is $2.54, an increase of 37 cents over last year.

Thanksgiving travel falls within a two-week initiative by Utah Highway Patrol to crack down on drivers not using their seatbelt. UHP is joining with local law enforcement to work a combined 300 overtime shifts from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1 to stop and educate drivers about wearing a seatbelt.

Over the past five years, there have been 3,497 crashes and 20 fatalities during the Thanksgiving holiday week, according to UHP.