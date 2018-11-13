Heber City, Tooele men charged with unlawful sexual activity with minor

Two men are charged with a felony after they both allegedly had sex with an underage girl.

Andrew James Butler, 20, of Heber City, and Nickolas Tayler Elmer, 21, of Tooele, were charged with third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 3rd District Court on Oct. 17.

A Tooele City police officer responded to a child abuse and neglect report from the state Division of Child and Family Services on Feb. 13, according to a probable cause statement.

A Tooele City police detective interviewed the victim, who said she was 14 years old when she was raped by Butler, the statement said. The victim said this occurred in the spring of 2017, and she believed Butler was the father of her child.

The victim said she was also sexually active with Elmer at the time, but a paternity test determined he was excluded as the father, the statement said. She said she wanted Butler to pay child support.

The Tooele City police detective interviewed Butler, who admitted to having sex with the victim in December 2017, when the victim was 15 years old, the statement said. The detective obtained a warrant and submitted Butler’s DNA for a paternity test, which excluded Butler as the father of the victim’s baby.

The detective also interviewed Elmer, who admitted to having sex with the victim when she was 15 years old and he was 20 years old, according to the probable cause statement.

Butler and Elmer are scheduled to make their initial appearances in 3rd District Court on Nov. 20 at 8:58 a.m.